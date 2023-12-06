WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to easily unlock the Metamorphosis Rune

Perhaps the most sought-after rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is Warlock’s Metamorphosis Rune. This enchantment, once equipped on the new Classic-era server, will allow those Warlocks to become one of the best tanks in the game. It transforms them into a powerful, shadowy demon with new attacks, far more armor, and an incredible look. However, for several days, it was a mystery that seemed impossible to solve.

Now it’s clearer than ever how to unlock Metamorphosis in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. In fact, a hotfix made it easier still by no longer requiring players to go through a raid battle in order to farm some of the items needed to complete the quest. Here’s everything you need to know about this powerful enchantment.

How to unlock Metamorphosis as a Warlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Metamorphosis is perhaps the most powerful Warlock Rune in all of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Transforming the player into a mighty, demonic tank, it enables them to absorb far more damage and unleash some truly devastating attacks.

If you want to unlock the power of Metamorphosis in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to first head to the Tower of Ill’galar in the Redridge Mountains. Get to the top and loot the Orb of Des. The next step requires you to head to Darkshore and retrieve the Bough of Altek from the top of the Tower of Althalaxx.

The next step is to head to The Barrens (49, 57) and accept the quest, The Orb of Soran’ruk quest. Now, this quest originally required you to go into a dungeon (Shadowfang Keep) and a raid (Blackfathom Deeps) to complete it.

You need a Large Soran’ruk Fragment from Shadowfang Keep, and most players tend to suggest that you want to look out for Shadowfang Darksouls. The courtyard mobs do not drop the Metamorphosis quest items in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Instead, head up the ramp that goes left, near Razorclaw the Butcher.

You also need three Soran’ruk Fragments, which drop off certain mobs within Blackfathom Deeps. However, this was hotfixed recently, so you do not need to go into BFD to progress the Metamorphosis quest. Instead, you can find Twilight’s Hammer mobs in Zoram Strand, outside of Blackfathom Deeps. This makes the quest much easier to complete.

Next, you’ll work on The Conjuring, which is the next quest in this chain. You’ll need to farm Blood of the Legion from the demon mobs in Demon Fall Ridge of Northern Ashenvale. Then, use the altar, which will summon a few waves of enemies. Defeat them with the Drain Soul spell while standing within the walls of the purple rune.

After you beat the last of these demons, you’ll get the Mysterious Traveler quest - the next part of unlocking Metamorphosis in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Return to the Barrens and complete the simple quest, Raszel Ander. Your reward is the rune that will make you one of the best tanks in the game.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery continues to impress players with its content, exciting new ways to play, and much more. Recently, new patterns have been located for enchanters and blacksmiths for Mana Oil and Sharpening Stones.