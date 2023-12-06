WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to find Mana Oil and Sharpening Stone patterns

Mana Oil and Sharpening Stones are among WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s most useful new patterns. In the early days of World of Warcraft, players who were raiding, whether in melee or ranged ranges, needed to have items like these in their inventory to maximize the damage dealt. Though the current season of content has been around for a week or so, players have not found a pattern for these.

As it turns out, their location has changed, and they’ve become much harder to unlock. While not impossible to find, crafting your own will require you to reach level 25.

If you want to make your own Mana Oil and Sharpening Stones in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, we’ve got you covered.

Mana Oil and Sharpening Stone patterns found in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

We already knew there would be several new patterns to find and craft in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Enchanters and Blacksmiths now have new Mana Oil and Sharpening Stone patterns to unlock.

Blackfathom Mana Oil and Blackfathom Sharpening Stones have been uncovered in the game. Whether you play a Mage, Warlock, Warrior, or Paladin, you’ll want access to at least one of these items.

If you want to unlock the pattern, make certain you have over 100 in the Blacksmithing or Enchanting professions, and complete the entire Blackfathom Deeps raid.

After you defeat the final boss, Aku’mai, head back to the room where you fought Lady Sarevess. If you recall, there was a waterfall the boss was standing guard over. That waterfall has now disappeared, and you can head into the room. If you’re an Enchanter, you can pick up Blackfathom Mana Oil.

If you’re a Blacksmith, you gain the other pattern. It’s worth noting that one player stated that they had both crafting professions and only gained one of them. It’s possible that those players will have to do two runs.

If you do not have either profession, you can instead purchase them from players or auction houses in various capital cities - provided players are putting them up and you can afford them. They could go for significant prices, depending on your server’s economy. If you want to make these items, you need the following materials:

Blackfathom Stone pattern:

Coarse Sharpening Stone

Lesser Magic Essence

Blackfathom Oil pattern:

Leaded Vial

Greater Magic Essence

Both of these items grant players a 2% Hit Chance for their damage type, and the Oil also increases mana regeneration (12 mana per 5s) for the five minutes that it’s active. They both also only work in Blackfathom Deeps.

There are still many secrets to find in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. For example, Mages and Warlocks will want to learn how to free the Frozen Murloc on the Classic servers.