WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to easily thaw the Frozen Murloc

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery content is filled with mysteries and secrets, like the Frozen Murloc. Located in two places, for both the Alliance and Horde, what to do with it isn’t immediately clear. Some players stumbled onto the notion that they needed to hit it with particular magic types to break it free, but it wasn’t quite enough. However, it was certainly a step in the right direction.

If you are playing either a Mage or a Warlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you want to take the time to break this Frozen Murloc free of its icy prison. Doing so will ensure you unlock new powers on both character classes. It’s going to take a little work, but here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s starter zones - Elwynn Forest and Tirisfal Glades, outside of Brill. Regardless of which faction you are playing on, you can find it early in your adventures as a Warlock or Mage.

That said, depending on the race you pick, you might have to take a bit of a trek for the Murloc in the Classic era servers of World of Warcraft. Orc Warlocks, for example, will have to take the Zeppelin to Brill, and Gnome Mages have to take the tram to Stormwind and run down to Elwynn Forest.

You’re looking for a body of water in both cases: Stone Cairn Lake’s little island and the lake northeast of Brill, respectively. You can find the coordinates for both blocks of ice below:

Alliance: 77.0, 51.8

77.0, 51.8 Horde: 66.2, 40.2

How to easily free the Frozen Murloc in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

I do not recommend trying to free the Frozen Murloc alone in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. When you cast fire spells on the block of ice, it grants a fire stack to it. However, these fall off pretty swiftly. You need to get five stacks on the block before time runs out: 1.5s.

I recommend standing very close to the Murloc in whichever location and bringing a few Mages, Warlocks, or even Shamans. Cast your slowest spell first, such as Fireball, and then follow up with instant casts like Living Flame, Fireblast, Flame Shock, Searing Totems, or whatever you have that casts quick fire damage.

When you succeed, the Murloc will be freed, and you can loot a rune for the two spellcaster classes. If you’re a Warlock, you gain Chaos Bolt, and Mages unlock the Rune for Burnout.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is filled with secrets and fun new content to find. The servers will be up for a year and will completely change how players approach the game, regardless of faction.