"This generation's iCarly" - Fans react to Kai Cenat getting swarmed by "paparazzi" after joining the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster

Following the confirmation of Kai Cenat as part of one of the teams of the upcoming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, supposed "paparazzi" surrounded him to ask questions. In reality, these were Kai's friends posing as press personnel as part of a promotion for the much-hyped celebrity affair, which is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2024, at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

For those unaware, the celebrity game is hosted by the National Basketball Association as part of an annual exhibition taking place during the NBA All-Stars Weekend. Many other big names, such as rapper 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, YouTuber Lilly Singh, and Jack Ryan, are set to be part of the two opposing teams for the match.

Netizens were ecstatic after watching the streamer's creative skit, with many praising his originality and ability to come up with new content for his streams. X user @scubaryan_ drew a comparison between Kai and the popular TV series ICarly:

"Kai Cenat really just this generations iCarly."

"That's really creative" - Fans praise Kai Cenat for ingenious "paparazzi" skit on live stream for the upcoming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

In a clip of the incident, Kai could initially be seen addressing his audience when suddenly the door to his room opens, and a swathe of individuals with cameras flashing and mics in their hands came rushing in, all wanting to ask Kai questions about the upcoming match. Reacting to their sudden entry, Kai said:

"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Hold on! Hold on! Hold on! One-by-one! Who has a question? "

This is when one of the "journalists" asked Kai Cenat who he is planning to "dunk on" in the upcoming match, to which Kai replied:

"Huh, I'm not going to lie, I'm choosing to dunk on two different people in my head but I don't, I just don't know yet, I don't want to say it out for the public, you get what I'm saying? Yeah, yeah."

Another "reporter" then asks Kai if popular music artist Ice Spice will be there, prompting Kai to say:

"Ha! If Ice Spice is there, I'm dropping forty! (laughs)"

Fans hailed Kai's creative talent and complimented him on X, stating:

"That's really creative, he never fails to give top notch creativity."

As per the All-Star Game roster released by ESPN, Kai Cenat is part of Team Shannon, under coaches Shannon Sharpe, Peyton Manning, and 50 Cent. YouTuber Lilly Singh is also part of the same team.