"This is hilarious" - Netizens react as Japanese fans mistake CDawgVA for MrBeast during IRL stream

Twitch streamer "Connor" recently got mistaken for Jimmy "MrBeast" by multiple Japanese fans during his IRL stream in Japan. Unable to explain the situation to them and trying to control his laughter, the creator could be seen posing for photographs with various MrBeast followers. He also shook these fans' hands, much to their excitement.

The British creator, acknowledging the laughable situation, said:

"Hahahahaha, they just keep coming. This is hilarious."

"I mean, he's got the smile down" - Fans react as CDawgVA gets confused for MrBeast by fans in recent Japan stream

MrBeast is arguably the biggest individual creator on the world stage right now, with over 244 million subscribers on YouTube. With his different channels providing his content in different languages, Jimmy has attained a huge international following.

His popularity was made evident by the number of people who confused Connor with Jimmy and were ecstatic at the possibility of meeting the big star.

As the clip of the encounter was uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, netizens discussed the situation, with some stating that the Japanese fans might have gotten confused by CDawgVA's smile:

"I mean, he's got the smile down."

Other people were also surprised to see the prominence of Jimmy in Japan, with one user stating that it was unusual to see individuals from non-English-speaking countries so enthusiastic about an English-speaking YouTuber:

Many netizens shared their responses after watching the clip.

Users pointed out that soon after the end of this clip, Connor met even more fans, who then asked for the accessories worn by him as memorabilia. Leaning into his "role," he gave away his hat and scarf to the MrBeast fans:

MrBeast's popularity is also evident through the sales of his Feastables bar, with many big stores like Target being unable to restock the product to meet the demand. This has led to some fans being unable to find the chocolate bars in stores.

After getting to know about the same on X, Jimmy took it upon himself to personally visit various locations and help re-shelve the much-hyped bars, making them accessible to people once again.

Talking about his fifteen-hour-long endeavor, he stated that he had gone to various Target and Walmart stores to see if they had enough of the product and subsequently helped them "put it out." Many fans praised the creator, even calling him "Willy Wonka" for this.