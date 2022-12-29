"This is insane!" - xQc left speechless by Kai Cenat's voice-controlled Iron Man mask

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to having eccentric items in his locker. His latest addition, a fully-automated Iron Man mask, left most viewers speechless, including fellow streamer Felix "xQc."

The former Facetimed the Canadian to show off his latest acquisition. His Iron Man mask appeared to be a replica of the fictional one from the MCU movies. The mask is also voice controlled, similar to the film itself.

Kai received a fully functional 'Mark V' Iron Man helmet and a remote control device to operate the gadget for those who missed the stream. Reacting to the latest addition to Kai's collectibles, xQc said:

"This is insane!"

"I thought this was gonna be dogsh*t" - xQc taken aback by Kai Cenat's state-of-the-art Iron Man helmet

With the introduction of Iron Man to the MCU almost a decade-and-a-half ago, many attempts have been made to replicate the suit of armor donned by the fictional billionaire playboy Tony Stark.

Kai Cenat is the latest individual to get his hands on the gizmo. After fiddling with the helmet for some time, the streamer decided to show it off to fellow streamers and friends. After Facetiming, xQc reacted by stating:

"What the f**k? That's insane. Wait, wait, hold up, I thought this was gonna be dogsh*t, this is insane. Do it again."

(Timestamp: 01:35:06)

Kai Cenat also showed off a combat mode feature on his helmet, which gave a reddish tint to the already luminous eyes of the mask. Seeing the incredible features, the Canadian repeated:

"Oh my god! That's insane!"

For those wondering, the Mark V Iron Man helmet can be purchased online. The mask is available at Marvelofficial.com. The original price of the item is set at a whopping $590.75. However, the website offers a discount, making the price $489.75.

Aside from the aforementioned features, the mask is also equipped with a haptic system. Users can switch on the mask with a simple tap or two.

Fans react to the incredible gadget

xQc was not the only person to be left mind blown at the sight of the impressive Iron Man mask. Fans took to social media to give their take on Kai's latest acquisition. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans share their reaction to Kai Cenat's Iron Man mask (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

This is not the first time Kai Cenat has dressed up as a fictional character. The streamer cosplayed Kratos' character during the launch of God of War: Ragnarok. VOD to the stream is available on his channel.

