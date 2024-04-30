"THIS IS INSANE": CodeMiko thanks supporters after Kickstarter for Mikoverse project reaches $100K in less than 3 hours

Youna "CodeMiko" has managed to raise over $100,000 through her Kickstarter campaign for her virtual reality project, with the initial goal of $15,000 being met within 10 minutes. The project, named Mikoverse, is set within a virtual world and is somewhat similar to VRChat, with the main goal of the project to increase fan interactivity with VTubers.

As CodeMiko expressed in an X post, the total amount of $113,000 plus was raised in a mere two hours and 30 minutes after the campaign began on 30 March, 2024. This shows huge support from the VTubing community. In the post, she stated:

"OMG THIS IS INSANE!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU EVERYONE!! 100k in 2 hours 30 minutes. THAT IS INSANE. I never expected this."

CodeMiko's virtual reality project Mikoverse raises over $100k under 3 hours after Kickstarter launch

Mikoverse has gotten off to an explosive start after receiving huge funding from the VTuber community through the Kickstarter project, with 487 individual backers. For those unaware, the project has been in development for over two years and has undergone alpha testing as well.

Mikoverse is generally targeted at ensuring that audiences can join worlds along with their favorite VTubers. They can then use in-game physics and construction mechanisms to generate interesting scenarios, such as even building a miniature football stadium for fans.

Further, players can also fully customize their characters in-game, allowing for freedom of expressing one's identity through their virtual persona. Further, to accommodate Vtubers, the project is also compatible with XSens Moccap and iPhone Live Link App by Epic, among other software.

It also runs on the latest Unreal Engine 5, allowing superior graphical performance and realistic physics. In another post, CodeMiko confirmed that the project had met its original goal within 10 minutes of its Kickstarter launch. This was before she even properly began her "launch party" promotional stream on Twitch. She stated:

"KICKSTARTER IS LIVE! KICKSTARTER LAUNCH PARTY! WE HIT THE GOAL IN 10 MINUTES!!!! WE HAVEN"T EVEN STARTED!!!"

VTubers have gained huge prominence over the past years, with big names propping up such as Gawr Gura. These creators have gained a substantial following and popularity in non-English speaking audiences, such as Vtuber Houshou Marine, who predominantly speaks Japanese.

On the other side, Ironmouse was nominated as the VTuber of the Year at the 2024 Streamer Awards, with nearly two million followers on Twitch.