"This is a new era": New FaZe member LacyHimself says he hated going to school, thanks supporters for his success

Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy", also known as LacyHimself, recently became FaZe Clan's fourth signing since the organization fired several content creators. The move is the latest in the organization's attempt at redefining its image after CEO Ricky "Banks" announced that the company would be going through a round of layoffs.

LacyHimself took to his Twitch channel, where he has amassed over 520K followers, soon after the announcement of his FaZe Clan move. He recalled how miserable his life was when he had been attending college before starting his streaming career:

"A year, a year and a half ago, I was in college studying pre-law, going to school, miserable in my life every single day. Every day! I hated my life. And then I started streaming, and you know? You guys have genuinely changed my life."

According to Twitch Tracker, LacyHimself created his channel on the Amazon-owned platform in 2020 but seriously started streaming in 2022. The content creator is very popular as of early 2024, averaging around 9,000 concurrent viewers. He acknowledged this growing support from viewers and thanked them in his broadcast:

"Thank all of you guys, everyone who supported me. This is a new era."

"I am his brother for life": LacyHimself says he will always be grateful to Clix

Although LacyHimself plays various games on his Twitch channel, his main focus has always been Fortnite. With about 1,400 hours streamed on the platform, he has collaborated with other gamers during his career.

Shortly after thanking his viewers during his latest broadcast, the 21-year-old praised fellow Fortnite content creator Cody "Clix." He expressed his gratitude towards the streamer and claimed that they are "brothers for life":

"Another person that obviously I need to give flowers to is Clix. This would not be possible without him at all. So genuinely, he knows how grateful I am for him. He knows I am his brother for life no matter what. He could kill somebody and I would have his back."

While some FaZe Clan fans are not happy with the organization's new signings, members such as Banks, YourRage, and Temperrr have defended them on numerous occasions.

FaZe Temperrr, former CEO of the organization, recently claimed that a restructuring of the brand was required to adapt to emerging tastes.