"This s**t is not okay" - Adin Ross says Lil Nas X is "super disrespectful and wrong" amid the latter's controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently criticized American rapper Montero "Lil Nas X" after the latter made a video dressed up as Jesus Christ. It showcases him dressed up as the religious figure, seemingly taking shots of wine. This video accompanies the recently released song, J Christ.

However, both the song as well as the video are facing backlash as many have taken offense to Lil Nas X's depiction of the Christian god. Adin Ross, in particular, called out the American rapper and expressed his disappointment by stating:

"Yeah, I ain't gonna lie, bro. I'mma just get straight into it. Ready? 3, 2, 1. Go. First of all, you're gay. You're automatically going to hell."

He further talked about how he and the people close to him have found it disrespectful and wrong:

"Second of all, this sh*t is not okay... I'mma be honest with y'all bro. Listen, this sh*t is not it. This sh*t is really not it bro... Like I got a lot of people that are very close to me in my chat and we just not, we not rocking with the- with this sh*t, chat. It's super disrespectful, it's wrong, and yeah. Burn baby, burn."

"Gives him exactly what he wanted" - Fans react as Adin Ross calls out Lil Nas X for controversial video J Christ

Lil Nas X is a polarizing figure in the music industry, and has been the subject of controversy time and time again. Now, the situation stems from the depiction of Jesus Christ in a recent TikTok video, which has raised eyebrows and offended many, including Adin Ross. The video showcases the rapper taking shots of wine and eating communion wafers.

Netizens generally seemed to be supportive of Adin's stance on the topic, and many pointed out how he was "defending Christianity" even though he is of Jewish faith:

Some users believed that the entire point of Lil Nas X doing such a thing was to garner attention for his newest song, J Christ, and the controversy itself is helping propagate the artist:

On the other side, many users did not see anything wrong with Montero's video. They stated that they did not understand why it was considered controversial in the first place, as according to them, it simply showcased him eating bread and drinking wine:

Adin Ross' Comedy Night community event during Christmas came under fire in December 2023 after users started making homophobic, racist, and anti-semitic statements during his Christmas livestream. One fan even used the F-slur, and another made a joke about domestic abuse.