"This is something you'd see a grandma on ten medications do" - Fans react as Emiru parks her Corvette in a questionable way

Emily “Emiru” recently took part in an IRL stream to go work out at Iron Forge gym. However, while taking her Corvette for a ride, she revealed that her parking job was not stellar. It led to many fans reacting, from shock to mockery, with some recommending items to help her get her car in the parking space instead of how she left it.

It appeared to have been left in the parking lot for about an hour or so, which only fueled fan reactions to Emiru’s inability to park her car in the actual parking space. Others were just shocked nobody had it towed away, considering how far out of the space it was. If nothing else, it was a memorable clip for fans everywhere.

“This is something you’d see a grandma on ten medications do.”

Fans react to Emiru’s shocking parking job of her Corvette in recent stream

(Clip begins at 3:50:40)

After finishing her workout at Iron Forge gym, owned by Mizkif and Knut, Emiru made a shocking revelation. When she got to the parking lot, she had parked her Corvette several feet outside the actual space and at a questionable angle. It led to viewers spamming “Aintnoway” in her chat, alongside laughter.

After she left the gym, Emiru went back to her car with the stream still running and showed off her parking. People in her chat remarked that she had so much time to fix it, but she didn't. However, she had an explanation for it:

“Look, I was like, stressed today. Okay.”

This led to a wealth of amused and mocking reactions. Some compared Emiru to ExtraEmily and her many misadventures while driving a car, while others questioned if she even knew how to drive the car before she purchased it. One commenter was shocked it could even happen in a car with a backup/rearview camera.

Some netizens were, frankly, impressed someone could park like that and just be okay with it. One Redditor left other screenshots of the parking job so that more viewers had context, while another one blamed it on narcissism. One reply even tagged the streamer and suggested a pair of products: A booster cushion and a driving book.

There wasn’t a lot of sympathy for the OTK co-owner in the LiveStreamFails subReddit, where several threads of this parking job showed up. Some recommended not buying a car you can’t park or that it’s unlikely that she can even see over the steering wheel. The discussion of how long the car was parked like that also came up - which was at least a couple of hours.

While many chatters and Redditors would make light of Emiru’s driving and parking job, it didn’t stop her from creating content as she wrapped up the stream at home, playing video games.