"This is both unfunny and disgusting" - Fans call out ExtraEmily after she shows off her messy house and room on livestream

Netizens were left concerned as Twitch streamer ExtraEmily showed her cluttered household on her live stream. In it, she was accompanied by fellow streamer CinnaBrit, who asked Emily for ketchup. As the latter went to procure the ketchup packets from her room, she broadcasted a first-person view into her house, with clothing items and personal belongings littered throughout the place.

At many points on her way to her room, she had to step over or even step on the various items strewn on the floor. There was even a section of the room's floor that was completely covered in items.

Netizens were left unimpressed with the level of maintenance Emily had for her house. One user, dylanh334 on Reddit, had some strong words for the streamer, stating:

"Sorry but this is both unfunny and disgusting. I know she plays into her character a lot, but when you're living in a room like that off stream and barely even clean yourself and then even brag about it as if it's cute on stream, I just can't. It's the same thing when people laugh at Asmon showing off his room or showing a bug near him, It makes me question why these are the people that get big. I don't usually hate on streamers or anything but sh*t like this is nasty lol."

User dylanh334 expresses their opinion about Emily's house (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

"I'll be honest, I can't fix her" - Netizens react as ExtraEmily shows littered house in latest stream

ExtraEmily is known for her Just Chatting streams, where she vlogs her days, including her workout, along with her regular Grand Theft Auto V NoPixel 4.0 RP content. The streamer has a fanbase of 330,000 who have watched her content for over 11 million hours in total.

On February 10, 2024, she did a stream titled "WAKING UP FROM BED (UNFILTERED) AND MEAL PREP," wherein she showcased an inside look at her house, which appeared unkempt. As the streamer acquired the ketchup, dodging various materials on the floor, the viewers went wild in the chat. Many showcased their confusion and dismay at the condition of the house.

As the clip of the event was posted on r/LivestreamFail on Reddit, netizens commented on the streamer's conduct:

"Yeh I'll be honest, I can't fix her."

Some believed that this was a long-time habit of ExtraEmily, as she had showcased her house in a similar condition a year back:

Many users showcased their concerns regarding the streamer's health and speculated the reasons behind her lack of maintenance of the house:

Fans speculate about ExtraEmily's mental health (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Others pointed out that she also lived with her roommates and that "her mess" was not contained just to her room but the rest of the house as well:

Some users also mentioned Asmongold, who is notorious for his supposedly messy household. He once showed a cockroach crawling up on his shirt live on stream, which he then grabbed by hand.