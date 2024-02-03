"Why's he holding it": xQc shocked after watching Asmongold handle a cockroach

Twitch and Kick superstar Felix "xQc" was left shocked during a recent livestream after watching a video of fellow streamer Asmongold nonchalantly handling a cockroach that had climbed up on his t-shirt. For the uninitiated, the latter has talked about his issues in the past with maintaining cleanliness in his household, owing to his mental health struggles.

Watching Asmongold grab the insect in his hand, xQc asked the audience why he was holding the roach. In shock of what he was witnessing, he stated:

"Why is he holding it, Chat? This isn't the first time he's doing this. He's holding it. Chat, how do you know what roaches do? How do you know that they don't, like, do some weird sh**. Like, he's had some before, just look. Ew! That is f**king disgusting."

"This is literally what mental illness looks like" - Fans react as xQc watches Asmongold handling a cockroach by hand

OTK member and Twitch streamer Asmongold is well known for his prowess in World of WarCraft and for providing commentary on a variety of topics for the entertainment of his audience. However, he has also talked about his mental health struggles in the past, as well as the difficulties he faces in maintaining a clean living space.

In 2022, he shared a post on X, talking about how he had cleaned his room for the first time "in years."

As xQc viewed the clip in a stream on February 3, 2024, netizens gave their reactions to the clip featuring Asmongold. Many showed concern for the latter's mental state, which they believe is causing him to engage in self-negligent behavior. Further, some users suggested that the streamer "needs professional help":

"This is literally what mental illness looks like. His fan base is full of incels like him so he thinks this is cute and funny. When in reality this is extremely sad the guy obviously needs professional help."

This individual brought up an instance wherein the streamer had continued to eat a food item despite it having maggots.

Other users questioned Kaise's decision to get with the creator. Reportedly, she's in a relationship with Asmongold and has appeared multiple times in his streams:

Similar to xQc, Asmongold provides commentary and expresses his opinions regularly on current affairs. Most recently, he voiced his belief regarding the "double standards" shown in the new game title, "Suicide Squad." According to him, this title showcases Harley Quinn doing acts that involve "objectifying and invading the personal space of men" in a manner that is considered "not acceptable for women."