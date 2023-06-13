"This is not a wholesome Chungus moment" - MoistCr1TiKaL comments on the ongoing Reddit blackout, hails community's efforts

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" gave his views on the recent Reddit blackout (June 12-13). This protest involves numerous subreddits going private in response to Reddit's recent policy changes, which will introduce charges for using its Application Programming Interface (API). The API is a software framework that facilitates communication between a data provider (Reddit) and an end-user.

Charlie expressed his support for the communities participating in the recent Reddit blackout. In relation to Reddit's announcement about charging for its API, he said:

"This is not a wholesome Chungus moment."

MoistCr1TiKaL gives his take on recent Reddit blackout

MoistCr1TiKaL, renowned for addressing diverse online issues on his YouTube channel (penguinz0), voiced his dissatisfaction with Reddit's recent demands. He stated:

"Reddit is legitimately one of the top 10 most visited sites in the world. So the fact that it's down right now due to this strike is actually really impressive. It's genuinely surprising how much the community came together in order to protest the Reddit changes."

Speaking about the platform's recent policy, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"They did their best EA impression here and got very greedy so they decided they were going to start charging for API access and they were charging a f**king fat load of barnacles for it too."

He also spoke about how Apollo (one of the third-party apps) declared that it would cost a whopping $20 million a year to keep them functioning after the latest changes. He said:

"Reddit was killing third-party apps because nobody could afford to pay the API fee for their services."

MoistCr1TiKaL commended the Reddit community for their unity and the impact they have had on shaping the functioning of the website. However, he did express the opinion that the protesters should not have set a specific deadline for the end of the protest. He added:

"That doesn't really put a ton of pressure on the Reddit higher-up anymore because you have given them an end date."

He concluded that the short duration of the protest would allow Reddit to escape any significant consequences for their actions.

What did the fans say?

Fans, of course, had their say under the YouTube video as well. Here are some of the notable comments:

Fans give their take on the situation (Image via penguinz0 YouTube)

Although certain subreddits have shut down indefinitely, many are expected to become visible again tomorrow (June 14). The impact of this protest remains to be seen, and Redditors will be eagerly waiting to see if the platform revises its API pricing and policy changes.

