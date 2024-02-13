"This is wild" - AEW's Ricky Starks training at Mizkif's Iron Forge Gym leaves fans stunned

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily was left star-struck after coming across All Elite Wrestling professional Ricky Starks, who recently started training at OTK co-founder Mizkif's Iron Forge gym. Emily was audibly excited as the wrestler struck his signature pose and requested if he could try the chicken that Emily was holding on a plate in the gym.

While picking up a piece from the plate, he then asked the streamer if the chicken was made by Emily, to which she stated:

"In the parking lot, outside. (Ricky jokingly smells the chicken)"

Giving a positive review of the chicken made by the streamer, he stated:

"I do like it. You do meal prep? (Emily says she does since she is a "gymbro" now) Ah, I feel that. (points to chicken) That's good! I do like that, wow!"

Netizens were also left astonished by the star wrestler's unexpected presence in the gym and praised him for being "awesome":

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"Bro is about to make the list" - Fans react as AEW wrestler Ricky Starks meets ExtraEmily at Mizkif's Iron Forge gym

Richard Starks, who performs under the name Ricky Starks, is a decorated wrestler currently a part of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster. He is a former AEW World Tag Team and FTW Champion. Starks debuted in 2011 and has since made a name for himself in the wrestling scene.

Upon seeing the camera, Ricky Starks' friend asked if the audience watching the interaction go down actually recognized the wrestler, to which Emily replied:

"Yeah, they recognized him immediately!"

Netizens went gaga upon seeing the impromptu colliding of two worlds within the Iron Forge gym, and many showcased their love for the wrestler:

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Other users feared that Ricky might catch "salmonella" in case the situation had not been cooked properly by Emily and speculated what would happen afterward:

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

However, many fans also poked fun at the streamer, with reference to her latest controversy as she recently disclosed that she maintained a spreadsheet wherein she rated her sexual encounters with partners:

"Bro is about to make the list and it isn’t the List of Jericho"

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/daniel-mca from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Fellow Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" weighed in on ExtraEmily's controversial spreadsheet habit and asked the audience to imagine a hypothetical situation where the roles had been reversed. Further, he stated that, to him, it was almost like "revenge p**n."