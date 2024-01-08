"Thought transcoding was Twitch's job": Community is divided as Nvidia and Twitch announce "Enhanced Broadcasting" at CES 2024

American multinational company Nvidia recently hosted a livestream on YouTube addressing the CES 2024. The popular GPU designer announced Enhanced Broadcasting as a tie-up with Twitch and streaming broadcaster OBS, allowing streamers to transmit five streams to Twitch on different qualities and resolutions. As soon as the announcement was made, many opined on the new feature.

The clip was posted on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where a user mentioned that Twitch already had a feature for transcoding, which helps turn your stream into multiple formats to fit different audiences.

"I thought transcoding was Twitch's job."

[Timestamp: 16:01]

Everything you need to know about Enhanced Broadcasting by Nvidia, OBS, and Twitch

Streamers who possess an RTX GPU can now utilize the Enhance Broadcasting feature, which enables them to stream and encode five different resolutions. This allows all viewers to experience high-quality streams without buffering and lower latency. The Beta sign-up for the testing phase began today (January 8, 2024), and the feature will go live for all users later at the end of January.

The basic requirements to use the new Enhanced Broadcasting feature by Nvidia are:

Windows 11

Nvidia GPU

OBS (Installed)

According to the Twitch support page, the Transcode feature will continue. Transcoding was available for all Twitch Partners previously. However, with the enhanced broadcasting, the Amazon-owned platform allows smaller creators and streamers to reach a wider audience.

In an X post, Zach Bussey gave a breakdown of the new broadcasting feature as well as the link for the Beta sign-up.

The maximum bitrate one could stream at would be 10k, and Restreaming will also be disabled initially, according to the post.

"Interesting announcement": Users react to Nvidia announcing its collaboration with OBS and Twitch

Since the announcement was made on the livestream, clips have gone viral on social media like Reddit and X. Many are questioning the purpose of adding this new feature when Twitch transcoding was already in place.

One X user commented on Zach's post and said that Twitch did this to cut costs and increase the streamer's responsibility.

Here are some more reactions from the viral X post.

The GPU company recently revamped its old RTX 4070 Ti, which retails for the same old $799.