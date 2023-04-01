TikToker claims MrBeast fakes his video, online community expresses skepticism

On April 1st, 2023, a person named @rckstrbaby reportedly took to their TikTok account to post a video clip of what appeared to be a video filmed by Jimmy "MrBeast." In the video, they made some serious allegations against the popular content creator, claiming that he was a "fraud" who allegedly urged contestants to use "fake tears" to make it appear as though they were grateful for his content.

According to the TikToker, none of the participants in the alleged competition received any prizes; however, many fans have not bought the story and have instead called out @rckstrbaby for garnering fake drama.

"He turned off the comments as well" - Fans doubt TikToker's allegations against MrBeast in viral video

MrBeast is known not only for his ingenious video ideas but also for his philanthropic deeds. His generosity and kindness have earned him a special place in the hearts of his fans, who have often praised him for his good deeds.

Seeing @rckstrbaby make defamatory remarks against the YouTuber was, for the most part, doubtful. Fans of the creator were quick to defend him. @kirawontmiss, who reposted the screenshots, observed that the TikToker had turned off his comments on the post, indicating that he may be lying:

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss @Boguswok he turned off the comments as well you know he’s guilty @Boguswok he turned off the comments as well you know he’s guilty

Another verified user stated that the TikToker was making inflammatory remarks due to his inability to win the competition:

Bogus @Boguswok @kirawontmiss Bro lost and decided to make a video about it @kirawontmiss Bro lost and decided to make a video about it 😭

One user defended Jimmy's reputation by calling out the TikToker's futile attempts at canceling the creator:

Amir @PEAKFlCTION @kirawontmiss bro tryna cancel mrbeast like he doesn’t have the worst tweet of all time himself @kirawontmiss bro tryna cancel mrbeast like he doesn’t have the worst tweet of all time himself

Another fan alleged that the video may be fake. They provided a screenshot of @rckstrbaby's profile:

Here are some other notable reactions:

alex @antuberYT @kirawontmiss bro def just lost a challenge @kirawontmiss bro def just lost a challenge

It is currently unclear whether the video in question is a previously filmed one or something that MrBeast plans to release in the future. While the TikTok video posted by @rckstrbaby appears to show some kind of competition, there has been no official confirmation from the creator or his team regarding the authenticity of the video.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that MrBeast has faced undue criticism. He was recently subjected to scrutiny after posting a video about curing people's eyesight. Many took the opportunity to call out the YouTuber for promoting "systematic ableism," while others believed he was doing charity for his own gain.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes