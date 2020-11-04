TimTheTatman opens up about the time he was rejected from Taco Bell for not being qualified enough

Timothy John Betar, popularly known as TimTheTatman, is a notable American streamer/internet personality.

TimTheTatman plays a variety of games, most notably Fortnite, Overwatch and COD: Modern Warfare. The streamer currently has almost 5.7 million followers on Twitch, along with 2.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube account.

Unlike most streamers, who started off their careers as students, TimTheTatman had to struggle quite a bit in order to get where he is today. He started streaming back in 2012 and was one of the original Fortnite stars who shot to fame along with streamers such as Ninja and Pokimane.

TimTheTatman's revisits his past

In a recent stream, TimTheTatman talked about his troubled past and said that he has struggled quite a bit. He started off by talking about how he loved ‘Taco Bell’ and didn’t want anyone to disrespect the company.

He then narrated the story of how he once got rejected from working at Taco Bell for not being qualified enough. He said:

“That being said, you know, if they ever want to do a hashtag ad with me there is a part of me that is tempted to say, you are not qualified, because I was not qualified when I was younger to work for them. Taco Bell was my last resort. That was when I had no other options in my life. And they said I wasn’t qualified to work there!”

TimTheTatman talked about a rather shady job that he got as a 16-year-old boy (Image Credits: TimTheTatman, YouTube)

TimTheTatman went on to explain that it was one of the lowest points of his life, adding that he genuinely believed that he was never going to get a job in his life.

The streamer then talked about a rather shady job that he got as a 16-year-old boy. He revealed that he would go to random gas stations with his lady ‘boss’ and report shopkeepers who sold him ‘cigarettes’ without looking at his ID.

Advertisement

He explained that there were incidents when he would try to save the shopkeepers by giving them hints. However, most of them did not catch on and ended up selling cigarettes to him without even checking his ID.

You can watch TimTheTatman's full video below: