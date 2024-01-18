Tiny Digital Factory announces GT Manager 24 for PC

After GT Manager Mobile's success, the Tiny Digital Factory developers announced an official PC version of the title, GT Manager 24. GT Manager Mobile has accumulated three million downloads on Android and iOS with thousands of 4-star and 5-star ratings. Like its mobile counterpart, the official PC version offers a complete racing simulation experience on a bigger screen, providing longer play sessions.

The title offers officially licensed racing cars from the world’s top championships, such as the WEC, IMSA, and more. Players can recruit over 20 official drivers and teams to compete in various game modes. This article provides all the information about the upcoming racing management title, GT Manager 24.

GT Manager 24: Everything you need to know

Tiny Digital Factory uploaded a trailer on the title’s official YouTube channel, GT Manager 24, showcasing the exquisite world of car racing. The developers have yet to announce the official release date; however, fans can expect to release it later this year. You can head to the title’s official Steam page here and add it to your wishlist.

In GT Manager 24, you will take control of the managerial aspects of car racing, including signing and recruiting drivers, hiring staff, managing finances, and drawing sponsors. You will be able to recruit over 20 drivers and teams and acquire more than 30 officially licensed racing cars from top brands, including Audi, Porsche, Aston, Martin, BMW, and Mercedes AMG. You can obtain additional race cars by unlocking Steam achievements.

The title will offer a polished racing simulation experience with on-track accidents, tire management, and dynamic weather conditions features in its gameplay. You must manage the race from start to finish, devise pit stop strategies, properly account for tire degradation, and adapt to dynamic weather conditions to win races. Unlike the mobile version of this racing game, the PC counterpart will feature a massive staff for players to recruit, manage, and train, an in-depth managerial system, and longer matches for a more immersive experience.

GT Manager 24 offers various game modes to keep the player engaged, such as Practice, sponsored side racing car events, championship races, and league races. You can research and test various engine builds in different weather conditions to find the best vehicle to compete in races. Sponsored side racing car events allow you to earn moeny by winning matches.

The championship consists of two types: Sprint races with seven laps and Endurance with 14 laps. While competing in Endurance, you'll get two drivers, whom you must switch between during the race. You'll also have to manage fuel to outrun opponents in longer matches.

GT Manager 24 offers five leagues: GT4, GT3, GT2, GTE, and other Hypercar racing categories. You can take your best team to compete in 10 championship races per season. Winning more races each season will guarantee a spot in the successive league.

GT Manager 24: Minimum system requirements

An in-game screenshot of GT Manager 24 (Image via Tiny Digital Factory)

Tiny Digital Factory has listed minimum system requirements for PC on the title’s Steam page. Here are the details:

Windows

OS: Windows 7/8/10/11

Processor: Intel Core i3 Quad-Core or more, Ryzen

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon with 2GB VRAM

Storage: minimum 4 GB free space

macOS

OS: Mac OSX 10.10+

Processor: Apple M1+ or Intel i3 Quad-Core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Dedicated graphics chipset with 2GB VRAM

Storage: minimum 4 GB free space

You can join the official Discord channel and other social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and the title's official website for the latest news of this upcoming PC racing game.