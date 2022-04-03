Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is not coming to Xbox Game Pass

Potential players have questioned whether Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has delivered some of the best new games on their release day. The subscription service has proven to be a successful addition to Microsoft's Xbox systems.

Not every game can make its way to Xbox Game Pass, however. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will need to be purchased for the time being, as there are no plans for it to be moved to the Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass will not have Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for now

Players can purchase the game digitally through their Xbox, but it isn't available through Game Pass (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Borderlands spin-off was released on March 25, 2022. It was immediately available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows through the Epic Games Store.

The game has the Standard Edition, the Next-Level Edition, and the Chaotic Great Edition available for purchase. Each edition costs just a little more than the last, with some great benefits given through them.

GearboxOfficial @GearboxOfficial Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/VWs5Dk0PPg

Unfortunately, Game Pass users won't have access to any of the three editions unless they buy one themselves. They won't be able to play it through their subscription service.

There is always the "never say never" factor when it comes to this. Microsoft has been busy buying plenty of game development and publishing studios that allow them to fill their catalog of titles immensely.

For now, though, Gearbox Software has no intention of sending Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to Xbox Game Pass. Later on, it could be placed on the service, but don't expect it any time soon.

There's no indication that Microsoft will sweep in and buy Gearbox Software, so players should not get their hopes up for an Xbox Game Pass release of the Borderlands spin-off.

Borderlands titles have been added to the Game Pass and are even available through PS Plus at specific points. Gearbox is likely looking for Wonderlands to carve its own place before it gets the subscription treatment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar