Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 21, 2024): Puzzle #437 answers

Some words in today's NYT Connections refer to the act of covering something, while others describe non-living things that need air to function. Since you only get four tries to guess the right terms and categories, you may need some hints to help you maintain your winning streak in the game.

This article lists some hints that should help you figure out the words and categories featured in the latest puzzle (August 21, 2024). However, if these hints are not enough, you can find the official answers in the last segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 21, 2024)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle today (August 21, 2024) are given below:

All words for NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words denote a layer of something. Green category These are objects that survive on air. Blue category These are used to compile data together. Purple category If you are a cocktail lover, you will find the words at the first glance.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 20, 2024)

The answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today (August 21, 2024) are given below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow categories This category is called Cover with a Thick Layer. The words are Cake, Coat, Plaster, Smear. Green category This category is for Things That are Inflated. The words are Balloon, Tire, Floatie, Basketball. Blue category These are different Kinds of Charts. The words are Bar, Bubble, Line, Pie. Purple category These are Classic Cocktail Types. The words are Punch, Sour, Fizz, Sling.

