Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 21, 2024): Puzzle #437 answers

Some words in today's NYT Connections refer to the act of covering something, while others describe non-living things that need air to function. Since you only get four tries to guess the right terms and categories, you may need some hints to help you maintain your winning streak in the game.
This article lists some hints that should help you figure out the words and categories featured in the latest puzzle (August 21, 2024). However, if these hints are not enough, you can find the official answers in the last segment.
Today's NYT Connections hints (August 21, 2024)
The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle today (August 21, 2024) are given below:
Today's NYT Connections answers (August 20, 2024)
The answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today (August 21, 2024) are given below:
