Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 21, 2024): Puzzle #437 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 21, 2024 04:05 GMT
All NYT Connections and answers for today (Image via New York Times)

Some words in today's NYT Connections refer to the act of covering something, while others describe non-living things that need air to function. Since you only get four tries to guess the right terms and categories, you may need some hints to help you maintain your winning streak in the game.

This article lists some hints that should help you figure out the words and categories featured in the latest puzzle (August 21, 2024). However, if these hints are not enough, you can find the official answers in the last segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 21, 2024)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle today (August 21, 2024) are given below:

All words for NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words denote a layer of something.
Green categoryThese are objects that survive on air.
Blue categoryThese are used to compile data together.
Purple categoryIf you are a cocktail lover, you will find the words at the first glance.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 20, 2024)

The answers to the NYT Connections puzzle for today (August 21, 2024) are given below:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via New York Times)
All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoriesThis category is called Cover with a Thick Layer. The words are Cake, Coat, Plaster, Smear.
Green categoryThis category is for Things That are Inflated. The words are Balloon, Tire, Floatie, Basketball.
Blue categoryThese are different Kinds of Charts. The words are Bar, Bubble, Line, Pie.
Purple categoryThese are Classic Cocktail Types. The words are Punch, Sour, Fizz, Sling.

