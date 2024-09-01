Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 2, 2024): Puzzle #449 answers

For NYT Connections puzzle #449, you must focus on things that are not natural, tasks we often receive from our educational institutions, collector items, etc. That said, some players might still get stuck trying to find the answers to today's puzzle. For some of them, the stakes might be even higher, given they may want to save their winning streak.

This article will try to help all the players who are busy guessing the categories and answers for today's Connections puzzle. Read on to know more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 2, 2024)

The NYT Connections words for today are related to letters, comic books, currency, and more. The table below will provide hints that should help you figure out the categories for today's puzzle.

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to things that are not usual. Green category These are tasks we receive from our schools, colleges, and even our workplaces. Blue category Collectors will know about these items. Purple category One common word (mostly made of iron) comes before all the words.

Trending

All words for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Spelling Bee Solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 2, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 2, 2024.

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is for words that means something Peculiar. The words are Curious, Weird, Off, and Funny. Green category These are synonyms for Assignment. The words are Post, Job, Station, and Position. Blue category This category is for Classic Collection Items. The words are Comic, Stamp, Record, and Coin. Purple category These words comes after Chain___. The words are Store, Reaction, Metal, and Store

All answers for for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (September 1, 2024)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!