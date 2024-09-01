Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 2, 2024): Puzzle #449 answers

For NYT Connections puzzle #449, you must focus on things that are not natural, tasks we often receive from our educational institutions, collector items, etc. That said, some players might still get stuck trying to find the answers to today's puzzle. For some of them, the stakes might be even higher, given they may want to save their winning streak.
This article will try to help all the players who are busy guessing the categories and answers for today's Connections puzzle. Read on to know more.
Today's NYT Connections hints (September 2, 2024)
The NYT Connections words for today are related to letters, comic books, currency, and more. The table below will provide hints that should help you figure out the categories for today's puzzle.
Today's NYT Connections answers (September 2, 2024)
This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 2, 2024.
