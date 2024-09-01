  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 2, 2024): Puzzle #449 answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 2, 2024): Puzzle #449 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 01, 2024 20:50 GMT
Today
All NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers for today (Image via New York Times)

For NYT Connections puzzle #449, you must focus on things that are not natural, tasks we often receive from our educational institutions, collector items, etc. That said, some players might still get stuck trying to find the answers to today's puzzle. For some of them, the stakes might be even higher, given they may want to save their winning streak.

This article will try to help all the players who are busy guessing the categories and answers for today's Connections puzzle. Read on to know more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 2, 2024)

The NYT Connections words for today are related to letters, comic books, currency, and more. The table below will provide hints that should help you figure out the categories for today's puzzle.

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to things that are not usual.
Green categoryThese are tasks we receive from our schools, colleges, and even our workplaces.
Blue categoryCollectors will know about these items.
Purple categoryOne common word (mostly made of iron) comes before all the words.
also-read-trending Trending
All words for today&#039;s Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)
All words for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Spelling Bee Solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 2, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 2, 2024.

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is for words that means something Peculiar. The words are Curious, Weird, Off, and Funny.
Green categoryThese are synonyms for Assignment. The words are Post, Job, Station, and Position.
Blue categoryThis category is for Classic Collection Items. The words are Comic, Stamp, Record, and Coin.
Purple categoryThese words comes after Chain___. The words are Store, Reaction, Metal, and Store
All answers for for today&#039;s Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)
All answers for for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (September 1, 2024)

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी