"Tons of jobs I could've taken to make more money" - Twitch CEO Dan Clancy says Mizkif makes more money than him

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently joined Matthew “Mizkif” on a Twitch stream, where the theme was similar to popular internet show Hot Ones. The two sat down to eat hot wings and talked about a variety of topics. One of these happened to be how much money the CEO made. While the Twitch boss wouldn’t open up about specifics, he was pretty clear about a few things.

In particular, he mentioned that he didn’t join Twitch for the money, as he made more at Google. When talking about his salary, he mentioned that it wasn’t about the money at all, especially considering how much some streamers make:

“If I wanted to, there were tons of jobs I could have taken to make more money.”

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy admits Mizkif makes more money than him

While speaking to Mizkif, Dan Clancy refused to give specifics on how much he makes. While the two would joke and have a good time over topics such as “Why Dr. Disrespect was banned,” this topic was a bit more serious. He didn’t want to reveal how much he made but instead offered this:

“I’m gonna bet you make more than me.”

Mizkif seemed shocked at first but then said it wasn’t surprising, considering that Dan Clancy joined Twitch when they were heavily in debt. Twitch is not profitable either, which was revealed by the CEO earlier this year. He stated that he didn’t come to work for Amazon:

“Also, Amazon is not a company, I didn’t come to, if I wanted to, there were tons of jobs I could have taken to make more money. Right? That wasn’t what was motivating me to come to Twitch.”

Dan Clancy didn’t seem to mind being paid less. While continuing his frank discussion about money with Mizkif, he highlighted that there were a lot of salaries in the tech space that were inflated:

“I think the tech space has inflated salaries, and there are certain companies that just, you know, pay you silly amounts of money.”

The Twitch CEO would not reveal to Mizkif the amount of money he made that was greater than his current salary, but he did hint that he consistently made more money at Google.

Mizkif would also say, with a laugh, that Twitch isn’t his highest-paying job either—Rumble is. The content creator signed with the streaming platform back in 2023. Rumble is a website known for being popular with the Conservative audience in America, and Matthew’s decision to stream there was controversial at the time.

Dan Clancy can frequently be found taking part in events with other streamers and creating content of this nature. Recently, he was jailed at a Renaissance Fair for the crime of “shutting down Watch Parties.”