Top 18 teams qualify for Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 League Stage

Mobile gaming and esports have witnessed continuous growth over the past year and a half. The esports scene of major battle royale titles such as Free Fire has grown at a meteoric rate. Regional tournaments around the world have provided players a platform to showcase their skills and talent.

The latest addition to the list of growing tournaments is the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship. The regional event features a massive prize pool of 2.5 Million BDT, to be distributed among the 12 finalists.

After going through challenging rounds of both Open and Closed Qualifiers, which involved some of the best Free Fire teams in the Bangladesh region, 18 teams have qualified for the League Stage.

The Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 format

The League Stage of the tournament will be played from February 16th to March 4th. The 18 competing teams are divided into three groups of six sides and will see each group playing with the other over nine days. A total of six matches will be played per day.

At the end of the League Stage, the top two teams from each of the three groups(i.e., six teams) will qualify for the Grand Finals. The remaining twelve teams will be relegated to the Grand Finals: Play -Ins, where they will compete for the six remaining slots in the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals will be held on March 19th to crown the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 winners.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship League Stage: