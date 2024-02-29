Total Gaming hits 40 million subscribers on YouTube 

Popular YouTuber Total Gaming has crossed 40 million subscribers, making him the second Indian after CarryMinati to touch this milestone. His channel saw significant growth after his face reveal on December 30, 2023. However, he was one of the few YouTubers who enjoyed massive success without revealing his face for a long time.

On February 29, 2024, Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, achieved the milestone of 40 million subscribers. He gained almost three million subscribers within two months of his face-reveal video. India's top YouTuber, CarryMinati, currently has 1.4 million more subscribers than him.

Total Gaming becomes first Indian gaming YouTuber to amass 40 million subscribers

Ajendra Variya, widely known as Total Gaming, became the only gaming YouTuber who has generated more than 40 million subscribers. He currently ranks seventh in the world to achieve this milestone. Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie tops the list with more than 111 million subscribers, while JuengaGerman and Fernanfloo are in second and third place with 49.5 million and 47 million subscribers, respectively.

Total Gaming created his YouTube channel on October 9, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers after creating content based on the battle royale mobile game Free Fire. In mid-2019, he hit 1 million subscribers. His channel saw massive success as he generated more than 10 million subscribers as of August 2020.

His YouTube channel touched 20 million subscribers in February 2021, showing a huge increase in his popularity and growth over that time period. He continued to attract a wide audience through his gaming content, primarily based on Free Fire.

As of December 2021, the beloved gamer garnered more than 30 million followers on his YouTube channel. He was the second Indian after Ajay Nagar, aka CarryMinati, to reach this mark that year.

Meanwhile, following the Free Fire ban in India in February 2022, his channel saw a slight decline in growth rate as he gained around 7 million subscribers over the next two years. However, he continued to make videos on the game's max version, which is still available in the country. He also started making videos on different games.

Total Gaming decided to reveal his face to create more different types of content beyond gaming in late 2023. This move was successful as his face-reveal video generated 33 million views, and he got approximately three million subscribers in the past two months.