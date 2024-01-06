Free Fire star Total Gaming gains around 1 million new subscribers after face reveal

Within seven days of the face reveal, Total Gaming has gained approximately 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This shows he had made the right decision to disclose his face for the first time. He started his YouTube channel in late 2018 and achieved success in a short time by making content surrounding the Free Fire mobile game.

Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, had 37.3 million subscribers just before his face reveal video. He showed his face publicly for the first time on December 30, 2023, through his YouTube channel. He now has over 38.2 million subscribers, only three million less than India's biggest YouTuber, Carryminati.

Just a few weeks ago, he had announced to reveal his face. He has gained over 100K subscribers daily since December 28, 2023. His video remained #1 trending in India for more than 35 hours, which displays how famous he is. The video has garnered over 25 million views and 2.8 million likes at the time of writing.

Total Gaming meets several big YouTubers for the first time

Just before showing his face online, the Free Fire star met many popular YouTubers in person. Desi Gamers, The Rawknee Games, Romeo Gamer, and more posted vlogs on their YouTube channels. Their first meeting with him was full of exciting moments.

Some YouTubers also failed to recognize Total Gaming as they had never met him before. He also said that he is 28 years old and his name is Ajay. But it turned out to be a prank because he is about 21 years old, and Ajendra Variya is his real name.

Total Gaming has also shared a behind-the-scenes video of his face reveal video, where Popular Gujarati comedian Manan Desai is seen recording it. A few days earlier, he also said he was quite nervous about showing his face in front of fans for the first time. Many renowned streamers like Triggered Insan, Scout, Gamerfleet, and more have given surprising reactions after seeing his face for the first time.

Ajendra's YouTube channel saw massive growth after this move. It will be interesting to see what kind of content he will create after revealing his face. Hailing from Gujarat, he will definitely aim to surpass Carryminati and become the YouTuber with the most subscribers in India. Most of his previous videos are related to Free Fire gameplay, as he has been playing this game for the past five years.

