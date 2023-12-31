Total Gaming’s face reveal video receives appreciation by Influencers and fans

On December 30, 2023, one of India's biggest gaming YouTubers, Total Gaming, disclosed his face and real name publicly through his official YouTube channel. Shortly after the video went public, it rapidly spread across all social media platforms. Fans and big influencers were filled with excitement as they reacted to the streamer who had gathered a huge fan following in the last five years without revealing his face.

After several false promises, Total Gaming planned to do it for real at the end of 2023. He posted a four-minute-23-second-long video titled "Ajjubhai Face Reveal" on his YouTube channel at 9.30 am IST on December 30, 2023. Before it went public, there were more than 140K comments and 700K likes on the scheduled video.

Influencers and fans expressed their reactions to Total Gaming's face reveal

Many fans were waiting for the moment to see the face of Total Gaming for the first time. The video gathered a large number of viewers within minutes of its release. Over 15 million people watched this video within 30 hours of its release. It is still trending number one in India on YouTube, which shows how famous he is in the country.

Rushindra Sinha, the founder of Global Esports, said this was the biggest face reveal in Indian YouTube history and congratulated Total Gaming.

Assassin Army, a popular gaming YouTube, commented on the video:

“The wait for 4 years is coming to an end, it will be fun to see his face-cam livestream from now”. (Hindi to English translation)

Mohit Gaming World commented:

“Ajjubhai never disappoints us”.

Assassin Army showed his excitement on Total Gaming's face reveal video (Image via YouTube)

Grover Ji Op said:

"He has a good personality".

A fan commented:

"Just mind-blowing, ngl he looks cute as much as his voice sounds. The concept of this video is extremely good. #1 in Nepal. I'm glad as he was the only gaming channel I used to watch and yes I still watch and gonna continue watching him".

GarvOP, a YouTuber, said:

"Everyone is talking about how he finally revealed his face, but the fact that he was able to hide it from the world for so long is really impressive too Congrats Bro 3rd Time".

Yug Playz commented:

“Waited a lot for this”

Prabhat Gamer, a popular YouTuber, said:

“Most awaited face reveal ever”.

Akash, another fan, commented:

“Only stone age kids can understand how much we love Ajju bhai”.

FW Kasem, a YouTuber, commented:

“Every Gamer and youtuber specialy in India waiting for legend's face reveal”

Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, a former PUBG Mobile pro, posted on Instagram:

“Whole gaming industry was waiting for this face reveal. Best of luck for future endeavours”

Desi Gamers, a popular gaming YouTuber, uploaded a special video in which he reacted to Total Gaming's video. He is a close friend of Total Gaming and has always been seen playing Free Fire with him.

Total Gaming's YouTube channel also gained more than 300K new subscribers after his face reveal video. He currently has over 37.7 million subscribers on his main channel. He also revealed that Ajendra Waria is his real name and not Ajay, which he was known by.

Total Gamimg witnessed a significant surge in popularity during 2019 and 2020 after his unique Free Fire gameplay went viral. He usually plays this popular mobile game and uploads content about its gameplay on his YouTube channel.

