GodLike Esports bids farewell to BGMI star Ghatak

On December 11, GodLike Esports officially announced the departure of Abhijeet Harishchandra Andhare, better known as Ghatak. He was signed by the club in August 2021 as a mentor and coach of the BGMI team. The crowd-favorite organization recently made some changes to its BGMI lineup; however, these moves did not work as well as they had hoped.

To announce Ghatak's departure, GodLike Esports posted a video on social media with the following caption:

"Joined as a Legend and Now Leaving Behind a Legacy. Thank You Ghatak for your contributions to the organisation and we wish you a very successful and bright future ahead."

Ghatak leaves GodLike Esports after more than two years of coaching the BGMI team

On August 26, 2021, GodLike Esports surprised everyone by signing the former roster of TSM India, including Ghatak. The squad was in emphatic form at the time, and they continued in similar form.

Ghatak's experience helped the organization gain great success. The club conquered the Skyesports Championship 3.0, which was a major third-party tournament held in September 2021. The roster continued the form and won Ranbhoomi Season 1 and Loco War of Glory in October of that year.

GodLike Esports bagged the fourth spot in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 and also took part in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 but could not perform as per expectations and was ranked 13th.

After that, the team struggled in many tournaments but bounced back in the BGMS Season 1 by finishing second. Meanwhile, the government banned Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2022.

The organization didn't dissolve its roster despite the game ban. In May 2023, BGMI was relaunched by Krafton, and the club continued its campaign with the same roster.

After failing in many events, including the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2, the club recruited a new IGL (Jelly) for the ongoing BMPS but, yet again, couldn't perform well.

Ghatak has enjoyed a successful career as a player and coach over the last four years. He recently revealed that he will announce details about his next move in a few days.