GodLike Esports and Gods Reign eliminated from BMPS 2023

Two renowned BGMI organizations, GodLike Esports and Gods Reign, have been eliminated from the ongoing BMPS 2023. In the rigorous three-week-long League Stage, where 96 teams fiercely contended for the coveted 16 finals slots, Gods Reign and GodLike held 19th and 20th ranks, respectively. The bottom 80 teams from the standings have been eliminated from this ₹1 crore prize pool tournament.

GodLike made strategic changes to their lineup by signing Jelly and Aditya before the start of the BMPS, aiming to turn around a series of underwhelming performances. However, the limited time for the team to build chemistry posed a challenge. Prior to the Pro Series, Gods Reign also recruited new captain Owais, but this move was not that effective and did not help the team reach the final stage.

GodLike Esports and Gods Reign's performances in BMPS 2023

In the initial week, GodLike Esports made a slow start, securing the 28th position with 52 points. The team showed improvement in the second week, climbing 10 places to finish 18th with 121 points. Despite a valiant effort in the third and deciding week, their average performance led to a 20th-place finish with 171 points. Throughout the tournament, the squad eliminated 73 enemies and secured two chicken dinners.

Gods Reign, the runners-up of the India-Korea Invitational, had a disappointing opening to the BMPS 2023. They faced a challenging start, concluding the first week in the 56th position with only 31 points. The team showcased improvement in the following weeks, reaching the 26th place at the end of the second week with 108 points.

Their upward trajectory continued in the third week, but fell short of a few points and resulted in a 19th-place finish. The struggles of the first week ultimately became the determining factor in their elimination from the tournament.

Established teams such as Insane, Soul, Blind, Hydra, and Revenant have successfully secured spots in the BMPS Finals, showcasing their seasoned prowess in the competition.

Additionally, emerging rosters like Growing Strong and ABZ have left a notable mark with impressive performances, demonstrating their potential in the competitive BGMI scene.

The highly anticipated finals is set to unfold at the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, providing an exciting battleground for the teams, accompanied by the cheers and support of the fans. The finalists will battle across three days from December 15 to 17 for the BMPS 2023 title. All the finalists will try to conclude the year with winning this official trophy.