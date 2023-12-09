BMPS 2023 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams and dates revealed 

The three-week-long League Stage of the BMPS 2023 came to an end on December 9, 2023, after intense action among 96 teams. The overall scoreboard of this stage was determined based on the points earned by the participants over three weeks. Clubs placed anywhere between 1st and 16th have secured their spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining 80 have been knocked out of the ongoing Pro Series.

Aadi-led Team Insane was the star performer in the League Stage and was the only squad to score more than 300 points. Blind Esports and Growing Strong were the second and third-best lineups respectively.

Although some experienced clubs faced elimination from the competition unexpectedly, the top 16 teams will now collide against each other in the finals from December 15 to 17, 2023, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for a hefty prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 finalists for the Pro Series:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitchx Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

League Stage overview

96 squads participated in a total of 15 matches from November 22 to December 9, 2023. Team Insane amassed 328 points, including 116 finishes. The organization grabbed eight Chicken Dinners, completely dominating the League Stage. Blind Esports posted 289 points on the board with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 105 eliminations.

Growing Strong demonstrated scintillating performances throughout the BMPS League Stage and cinched the third position with 261 points. Defending champions Team Soul looked brilliant and achieved fourth position with 233 points. The fan-favorite organization was consistent throughout its 15 games and is now looking to win its second consecutive Pro Series title.

Hydra Officials surprised everyone by showcasing amazing gameplay and earned 230 points in the initial phase. The Dynamo-owned club recently acquired a new lineup and has shown promising performances so far.

Revenant (201) and Gladiators Esports (189) won the 12th and 14th spots respectively. Entity Gaming and Numen managed to come in at 15th and 16th places. With 188 and 187 points respectively, both squads earned spots in the upcoming finals.

Gods Reign finished 19th with 172 points in the BMPS League. GodLike Esports showed another disappointing performance as the organization came 20th with 171 points in the overall standings, failing to move to the next round. Global Esports also had a mediocre event, ending up in 23rd position with 168 points.