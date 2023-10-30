Dynamo-owned Hydra Esports announces new BGMI roster 

Hydra Esports, owned by famous Indian streamer Dynamo Gaming, unveiled their much-awaited BGMI roster. Fans had been anticipating this announcement for a few months. The new lineup consists of four underdogs, including Spraygod and Sparshop. The news came just a day after the conclusion of the BGMI India vs Korea International, a grand LAN event in Delhi.

Hydra Esports revealed the roster on their Instagram page on October 29. The company has recruited the former Acid Esports roster and now aims to achieve something great that the club has been hoping for a long time.

Hydra Esports BGMI lineup

SprayGod - Dev Chaudhary Starboy - Harjeet Duoraop - Gaurav Shailani Sparshop - Sparsh Arora

The roster, under the Acid Esports’ banner, recently competed in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. Initially, the lineup had fought in The Grind and displayed a promising run, securing sixth place in the overall standings. There were many experienced BGMI squads in that event. With their emphatic outing, they gained a seat in Round 3 of the BGIS main event.

They also delivered a commendable showcasing in Round 3 but were unable to keep up their consistent pace in Round 4 and the Losers Bracket. The squad had missed out on a spot in the Semifinals by just seven points. Due to this, the roster got eliminated from the BGIS 2023.

By joining the renowned organization, these rising players will try to earn big titles in their upcoming contests. Additionally, the lineup will now get more opportunities to play in the big third-party events as Hydra is one of the most popular esports clubs. Since the return of the BGMI, there have been many third-party tournaments running every month.

In the last five months, Krafton has hosted two official tournaments, including the BGIS and the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational. Apart from them, many major third-party contests have been hosted with mammoth prize pools. The publisher is expected to announce a new official tournament in the next few months.

Hydra Esports has tried several rosters in the past but haven't had much success. In the BGIS 2021, the club featured Hrishav, Paavkilo, Nugget, and Wrath in their roster and had a horrendous run there.

The organization's result in the grand BGMI Masters Series 2022 was also disappointing. With the introduction of the new squad, the firm will now definitely aim to live up to the fan expectations.