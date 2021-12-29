Hydra Official eliminated from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 

Online Qualifiers Round 3 Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 came to an end yesterday. After the completion of matches on Day 2, another set of teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the India Series.

Hydra Official fails to qualify for BGIS Quarter-Finals

In the latest news, popular team Hydra Official was eliminated from BGIS 2021 after they only managed to secure 16 points in 3 games and placed 9th in their group. Although their matches were not live-streamed, the players talked about their performance and sounded dejected.

Hydra Official competed in Group-11 alongside another invited team Chemin Esports who too failed to qualify. The competition in the group was quite high as the last team to qualify from the Group had 39 points from 3 games.

BGIS Round 3 Group 11 match 1 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

The current lineup of Hydra official includes Wrath, Hrishav, Paavkilo, and Nugget. The team was invited to the third round of the online qualifiers. Their recent performance in the official BGMI scrims was average as well, where they finished at the 15th spot.

Team K9 Officials won second match of Group 11

Hydra Official is an Esports organization headed by popular PUBG Mobile/BGMI streamer Dynamo. Fans were disappointed by the team's overall performance.

Hydra finished 7th in the third match of the day

Chemin Esports failed to qualify too

Another top-tier invited team Chemin Esports was also eliminated from the competition. This news came as a surprise to many BGMI Esports fans as the team had been doing quite well in recent scrims and third-party tournaments. The team finished 6th with 9 finishes and 24 points.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarter-Finals from Round-11

Celsius Esports (49 points) Only Glitch (47 points) Obey Esports (44 points) Team K9 Officials (39 points)

The third day of the online qualifiers will be played today with another set of invited and qualified teams bumping heads. All in all, the matches promise to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

