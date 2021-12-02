“Thank you everyone”: BGMI YouTuber Dynamo completes 10 million subscribers

"Phatt se headshot” is a phrase that is known to any BGMI mobile gamer who is used to watching PUBG Mobile game streams on YouTube. Aadil “Dynamo” Sawant, the one of those who made the phrase go viral, is a popular YouTube star who used to stream PUBG Mobile before its unfortunate ban.

Ever since the release of BGMI, Dynamo has taken up streaming the game and entertaining millions of viewers online. His YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, recently reached the coveted ten-million-subscribers mark, a feat that has been achieved by only a handful of Indian gamers.

BGMI content creator Dynamo reaches ten million subscribers on YouTube

Dynamo has not only streamed BGMI in the recent past, but he has also enjoyed PUBG New State and creating content around it. His channel has over a billion views, with his most popular video boasting a view count of 11 million. Dynamo is also known for engaging with his audience and hosting a lot of giveaways which makes him super popular in the online gaming world.

Dynamo has reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube (Image via Trinity Gaming)

Now that Dynamo Gaming has reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Dynamo is ecstatic. When Sportskeeda Esports reached out to him, he said:

“I started my YouTube channel out of my love for gaming. From a gamer to a YouTuber with 10 million subscribers, it has been an incredible journey with a lot of ups and downs. Today if I am able to achieve this milestone it is not just me alone but a big shout out to my family along with my beloved Hydra members who have been my pillar of support always. And a special mention for my subscriber family who took faith in me and believed in me and has been part of my journey since the beginning. A big thank you to all of you once again.”

Dynamo is not just a content creator. He is also a professional gamer who has competed on national and international platforms. Now that BGMI is back with tournaments, one can surely expect Dynamo to showcase his talent on different platforms.

Dynamo has been one of the leading faces ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was rumored to be launching in the territory. He starred in official teasers alongside other popular BGMI influencers like Jonathan and Kronten.

Edited by Danyal Arabi