PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo Gaming's YouTube subscribers, channel earnings, India rank, and more

PUBG Mobile players have a wide range of career opportunities in content creation, streaming, and similar fields. These fields have grown quite rapidly in India over the past few years because of the massive audience that the game possesses.

When one thinks of Indian content creators for PUBG Mobile, the first name they might imagine is Aaditya Sawant, aka Dynamo Gaming. A favorite among his fans in the country, the YouTuber is known by the popular tagline "Patt Se Headshot."

This article dives into the YouTube channel, earnings, and other information about the famed PUBG Mobile content creator.

Dynamo Gaming's YouTube channel

He has been creating content on his YouTube channel for over six years, initially focusing on Battlefield, Rainbow Six Siege, and Dota 2. Later, he started making videos around PUBG Mobile after it became available worldwide.

(Image via Social Blade)

Presently, he has an enormous subscriber count of over 9.3 million and has 1591 videos with 891 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, the YouTuber has gained 120 thousand subscribers and 31.83 million views. Readers can click here to visit it.

Earnings and rank of the PUBG Mobile streamer

Earnings of Dynamo (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Dynamo's monthly income lies between $8K and $127.3K. Meanwhile, his estimated monthly income is mentioned to be between $95.K and $1.55 million. His channel is ranked 150th in terms of subscribers in India.

His social media handles

Below are the links to PUBG Mobile content creators' social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord: Click here

In a statement to Sportskeeda Esports, Dynamo stated the following regarding the pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

"Finally, the day for the launch of the most awaited game Battlegrounds Mobile India is near. We are really excited as pre-registration for the game has started."

He further added that,

"New challenges, new content, new gamers, and new hope for the Indian gaming industry is awaiting. We will provide our audience with the best gaming experience with the upcoming game. We are all set for the amazing journey ahead. Waiting for budding creators to step in the world of gaming with Battlegrounds Mobile India."

