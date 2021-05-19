PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB download link for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 global update hit the game servers over a week ago. A series of new content has been added to the popular battle royale title, including the Titan Strikes game mode, the Coupe RB, and the OTS shooting mode.

A new Royale Pass has also begun with the arrival of PUBG Mobile Season 19.

Players can download the 1.4 version of PUBG Mobile using the APK files available on the game’s official website.

This article provides a guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the APK files.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on how to download PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update

An OBB file is not required to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update; the APK file will suffice. There are two different APK files available on the game's official website:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the compact version, they will also have to download the Resource Packs in-game. Meanwhile, if they download the regular version, they can enjoy the game as soon as the installation is complete.

In the compact version players have to download the Resource Packs

Players can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: Players will have to download either of the two files from the links provided above.

(The sizes of the regular and compact versions are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively. Therefore, players need to endure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading either of the files.)

Step 2: Next, players should locate and install the APK files. Before doing so, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: Players can then open PUBG Mobile and log in to try out all the new features in the latest version.

If a player encounters a parsing error while installing the game, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

