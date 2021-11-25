BGMI generates around 52 crore INR within 4 months of India comeback

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was whole-heartedly accepted by the Indian mobile gaming community. After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India and the subsequent announcement for a regional version of the battle royale game, players were eagerly waiting for the release of BGMI.

Even though it has only been four months since the release of the game, BGMI has acquired 52 crores ($7 million) via in-app spending. The title has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store. It has a good rating of 4.3 stars.

BGMI achieves a revenue milestone

BGMI has crossed INR 52 crores in player spending (Image via Sensor Tower)

BGMI, like other battle royale games, offers players exciting in-game accessories that they can buy. For this, mobile gamers have to purchase in-game currency with real money, thereby giving the game a chance to earn millions in revenue.

As per the latest report of Sensor Tower, the Indian regional variant of PUBG Mobile earned $7 million in player spending. This roughly translates to about 52 crore rupees.

Not just BGMI, the recently released futuristic battle royale title, PUBG: New State, has accumulated over $2.6 million within a week of its global launch. The game was released on 11 November 2021. Krafton has been massively successful with the reception of both titles, financially and in terms of gameplay.

PUBG Mobile earnings

PUBG Mobile earnings divided into quarters (Image via Sensor Tower)

In the past three quarters, the average earnings of PUBG Mobile have been over $750 million. The above revenue distribution shows the best quarter in terms of earnings in Q3 with a revenue generation of $771 million.

PUBG Mobile and all its other versions have earned a total of a whopping $2.6 billion. It is now the second-highest revenue-grossing game in the world. While the first spot is occupied by Honor of Kings, the third spot has been taken by Genshin Impact.

