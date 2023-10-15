BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, special awards, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Grand Finals concluded after three thrilling days, with Gladiator Esports emerging victorious. Hosted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, the event witnessed a full house of enthusiastic fans. On the third day, the audience was also graced by the presence of Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.

With a staggering prize pool of ₹2 crore up for grabs, Gladiator Esports clinched the winning prize of ₹75 lakh and the grand title. Throughout the series, the squad showcased remarkable consistency. Despite not earning a single Chicken Dinner, the star lineup maintained their performance levels in the finals. Amassing a total of 200 points without a single chicken dinner underscores their unwavering consistency.

Furthermore, Gladiator's Destro celebrated his second BGIS title win, having previously been crowned champion in BGMI's inaugural season with Skylightz Esports in 2021.

Prize pool distribution for BGIS 2023

Prize money distribution of BGIS 2023 (Image via BGMI)

1st Place - ₹75,00,000- Gladiator Esports

2nd Place - ₹37,50,000- Big Brother Esports

3rd Place - ₹25,00,000- Team XSpark

4th Place - ₹12,50,000- Blind

5th Place - ₹10,00,000- Gods Reign

6th Place - ₹8,00,000- Medal Esports

7th Place - ₹6,00,000- Revenant Esports

8th Place - ₹4,00,000- Trouble Makers Esports

9th Place - ₹2,00,000- OR Esports

10th Place - ₹2,00,000- Midwave Esports

11th Place - ₹2,00,000- Glitch Reborn

12th Place - ₹2,00,000- Mici Esports

13th Place - ₹1,00,000- Growing Strong

14th Place - ₹1,00,000- 4 Aggressive Man

15th Place - ₹1,00,000- Night Owls

16th Place - ₹1,00,000- CS Esports X One Power

Special awards winners

Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹4,00,000- Gladiators DeltaPG

- ₹4,00,000- Gladiators DeltaPG The Rising Star - ₹2,00,000- Glitch Duke

- ₹2,00,000- Glitch Duke MVP of Finals - ₹2,00,000- BB Asif

- ₹2,00,000- BB Asif Best IGL - ₹2,00,000- BLIND Manya

Big Brother Esports, entering the competition as underdogs, secured a commendable second place and were awarded ₹37.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the crowd favorite, Team XSpark, clinched third place, taking home ₹25 lakh.

Blind, who were in reigning form in the past few months, settled for fourth place and took home ₹12.5 Lakhs, while Revenant, who were among the top three teams at the end of day 2, slipped to seventh place.

The tournament highlighted the prowess of underdog teams, with nine out of the 16 squads posing significant challenges to veteran teams. Fan favorites like Team Soul and GodLike couldn't reach the finals, underscoring the intense competition level.

The BGIS allocated ₹10 Lakhs to recognize individual excellence. Big Brother Asif clinched the MVP of the finals, while Gladiators Delta was distinguished as the MVP of the series. Consistently performing throughout 2023, Blind Manya earned the Best IGL award. Meanwhile, Duke from Glitch Reborn was honored as the Rising Star of the tournament.

The top 8 performers of the BGIS Finale have also been picked up for the BGMI India vs South Korea event, scheduled for October 26 to 28. The India Series kicked off on August 10 and wrapped up on October 15 after some insane action between many teams.