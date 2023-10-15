BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, special awards, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Grand Finals concluded after three thrilling days, with Gladiator Esports emerging victorious. Hosted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, the event witnessed a full house of enthusiastic fans. On the third day, the audience was also graced by the presence of Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.
With a staggering prize pool of ₹2 crore up for grabs, Gladiator Esports clinched the winning prize of ₹75 lakh and the grand title. Throughout the series, the squad showcased remarkable consistency. Despite not earning a single Chicken Dinner, the star lineup maintained their performance levels in the finals. Amassing a total of 200 points without a single chicken dinner underscores their unwavering consistency.
Furthermore, Gladiator's Destro celebrated his second BGIS title win, having previously been crowned champion in BGMI's inaugural season with Skylightz Esports in 2021.
Prize pool distribution for BGIS 2023
- 1st Place - ₹75,00,000- Gladiator Esports
- 2nd Place - ₹37,50,000- Big Brother Esports
- 3rd Place - ₹25,00,000- Team XSpark
- 4th Place - ₹12,50,000- Blind
- 5th Place - ₹10,00,000- Gods Reign
- 6th Place - ₹8,00,000- Medal Esports
- 7th Place - ₹6,00,000- Revenant Esports
- 8th Place - ₹4,00,000- Trouble Makers Esports
- 9th Place - ₹2,00,000- OR Esports
- 10th Place - ₹2,00,000- Midwave Esports
- 11th Place - ₹2,00,000- Glitch Reborn
- 12th Place - ₹2,00,000- Mici Esports
- 13th Place - ₹1,00,000- Growing Strong
- 14th Place - ₹1,00,000- 4 Aggressive Man
- 15th Place - ₹1,00,000- Night Owls
- 16th Place - ₹1,00,000- CS Esports X One Power
Special awards winners
- Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹4,00,000- Gladiators DeltaPG
- The Rising Star - ₹2,00,000- Glitch Duke
- MVP of Finals - ₹2,00,000- BB Asif
- Best IGL - ₹2,00,000- BLIND Manya
Big Brother Esports, entering the competition as underdogs, secured a commendable second place and were awarded ₹37.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the crowd favorite, Team XSpark, clinched third place, taking home ₹25 lakh.
Blind, who were in reigning form in the past few months, settled for fourth place and took home ₹12.5 Lakhs, while Revenant, who were among the top three teams at the end of day 2, slipped to seventh place.
The tournament highlighted the prowess of underdog teams, with nine out of the 16 squads posing significant challenges to veteran teams. Fan favorites like Team Soul and GodLike couldn't reach the finals, underscoring the intense competition level.
The BGIS allocated ₹10 Lakhs to recognize individual excellence. Big Brother Asif clinched the MVP of the finals, while Gladiators Delta was distinguished as the MVP of the series. Consistently performing throughout 2023, Blind Manya earned the Best IGL award. Meanwhile, Duke from Glitch Reborn was honored as the Rising Star of the tournament.
The top 8 performers of the BGIS Finale have also been picked up for the BGMI India vs South Korea event, scheduled for October 26 to 28. The India Series kicked off on August 10 and wrapped up on October 15 after some insane action between many teams.