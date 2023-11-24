Team GodLike reveals its BGMI lineup and drop locations for BMPS 2023

Team GodLike has announced its five-man roster for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023, an official BGMI tournament with a cash prize of ₹1 crore. The crowd-favorite organization recently recruited Jelly as the new in-game leader (IGL), removing Shadow from this role on the team. His old teammate, Aditya, has also been added to the lineup.

The League Stage of the BMPS has kicked off on November 22 with 96 teams. GodLike is seeded in Group 8, and their matches for the initial round will begin on November 25. The organization will be hoping for a much-needed comeback with their star-studded lineup in the official tournament.

Team GodLike roster for BMPS 2023

Here are the five players that will be playing for GodLike in the Pro Series:

Jonathan - Jonathan Jude Amaral Jelly - Gunjan Thakur ZGOD - Abhishek Choudhary Aditya - Aditya Mathe Neyoo - Suraj Nityanand Majumdar

Jonathan, ZGOD, and Neyoo have been a part of the team for a long time. These three athletes are known for their signature play style and spectacular skills. Now they will aim to get back on the ideal track playing under Jelly's leadership.

Despite Godlike's results not being as expected over the past six months, Jonathan Amaral has continued his excellent individual performances in recent tournaments. He was among the top players in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale and the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6.

ZGOD and Neyoo have experienced a decline in their individual performances since BGMI's re-release in May this year. Both athletes have a lot of experience in this esports landscape, and they will definitely be looking to get their signature form in the upcoming event.

Jelly and Aditya were part of GodLike in the recently concluded Red Bull event. Their introduction will strengthen the team as both athletes have previously played for OR Esports in several major tournaments.

Drop locations of GodLike for BMPS 2023

Erangel - Rozhok and Watercity

Miramar - Hacienda del Patron and Water Treatment

Sanhok - Camp Bravo

Vikendi - Cosmodrome

With the inclusion of the new IGL, GodLike has changed its drop point in Erangel and Sanhok maps for the Pro Series. The organization will now land at Rozhok or Watercity instead of Georgopool in Erangel. The lineup will land at Camp Bravo instead of Painan on the Sanhok map.