GodLike Esports officially signs Jelly ahead of BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 National Finals

GodLike Esports has officially signed Jelly in their BGMI lineup ahead of the Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Finale. The star athlete was previously associated with OR Esports. After their modest performance in multiple prominent events, the club finally decided to recruit a new IGL to the roster. Aditya, the former Team XSpark, has also joined the organization for the Red Bull event.

On November 10, the fan-favorite firm made an official announcement about Jelly's inclusion. They posted:

"Our squad just got a whole lot more lethal, and the battlegrounds will never be the same again. Join us in welcoming Jelly to GodLike Esports family and to BGMI roster."

GodLike announces their lineup for BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Finale

Jonathan zgod Gill Jelly Aditya

Their three prominent members, Clutchgod, Neyoo, and Shadow, will not be a part of the lineup in the tournament. The organization didn't mention the reason behind their exclusion from the roster. But the club's poor showcasing in the recent tournaments can be considered the major factor behind multiple changes in the squad.

The three-day National Finals of the Red Bull M.E.O S6 is planned for November 10, 14, and 18. In total, 16 teams will engage one another across 15 matches in the competition.

Gunjan "Jelly" Thakur has competed for OR Esports for almost two years. He has established his name as one of the best captains (IGL) in the BGMI scene. He recently led the organization to a podium finish at the Skyesports Championship 5.0 LAN Finale.

Over the past few years, Jelly has also caught everyone's attention with his personal skills. Aditya has played with him before in OR Esports, and both of them have a very good rapport.

GodLike's performances in recent events

GodLike recently took part in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale (Blind Esports emerged triumphant) and ensured the sixth position to their name. The side made a fantastic start to the LAN Finale but also experienced a string of poor performances. Jonathan was the top performer in his squad there.

GodLike then participated in the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle Finale, where they came eighth in the overall scoreboard. Jonathan yet again delivered an excellent performance and emerged as the star performer in his lineup.

After the BGMI's relaunch in May, GodLike had a forgettable performance in two top-tier tournaments: the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. Along with the disappointing performance, they even failed to progress to the Grand Finals of both events.