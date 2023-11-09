BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 India National Finals: Teams, format, schedule, how to watch, and more

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 India will be hosted on November 10, 14, and 18. The third and final day of the event will be played at DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi. Each day, there will be a total of five matches across three maps.

The tournament is being counted in three phases: Qualifiers, Playoffs, and the National Finals. The Qualifiers were played in two rounds from September 26 to October 10. The best eight performers from each round advanced to the Playoffs that were organized on October 21 and 22. The National Finals will feature the top four teams from the Playoffs and 12 directly invited teams.

BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finalists

Here are the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 finalists:

Team GodLike Team XSpark Orangutan Gladiators Esports Medal Esports Gods Reign Big Brother Esports Global Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Loose Ends Celsius Esports Team Tactical Aslaaa Esports Team Infinity

Schedule and how to watch

The opening battle of the Red Bull Season 6 Finals will be played on the Erangel map at 1:00 PM IST. Fans can watch it live exclusively on the Rooter OTT platform.

Here is the timetable for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - 1:45 PM

Match 3 - Erangel - 2:30 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok - 3:15 PM

Match 5 - Erangel - 4:00 PM

Top teams to watch out for

Team Soul has found their ideal rhythm right before this event as the Omega-led roster recently registered the fourth rank in both the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle. Their two members, Goblin and Neyo, also delivered noteworthy performances in those tournaments.

Gods Reign and Revenant have been in amazing form during the past two weeks. Both the renowned lineups recently had remarkable showings in the India vs Korea Invitational 2023.

Last month, Gladiator Esports clinched the BGIS 2023 title. However, their performance deteriorated since then, as the Destro-led roster had average performances in their last three events. The acclaimed team will be seeking a strong comeback in the Red Bull M.E.O. Finale.

Global Esports, who recently formed a new lineup, has also grabbed everyone's attention with their phenomenal performance in the BGMI Diwali Battle. Medal and Orangutan Gaming boast some experienced athletes in their clubs and are capable of claiming the title in the upcoming tournament.