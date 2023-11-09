Soul Esports wins Fan Favourite Team award at Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023

Soul Esports have been awarded the Fan Favourite Team title in the Upthrust BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 LAN Finale. The club received 45,000 votes out of 66,000 votes, proof of the team's large fan following. The Finale was played between 16 Indian squads on November 7 and 8 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore.

Saumraj-led Entity Gaming came victorious in the Diwali Battle, which featured a total cash prize of ₹35 lakh. Blind captured the second position, while Mavi-led Global Esports ensured the third spot to their name.

Soul Esports’ performance in BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Finale

The Omega-led brigade began the showdown in a thumping fashion as they put on a phenomenal performance on the opening day. They amassed 72 points in their first seven games and grabbed the third rank in the overall chart.

The club also registered an eight-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth encounter that was played on the Miramar map. At the end of the first day, Entity Gaming was in the top spot with 81 points.

On Day 2, Team Soul failed to deliver a similar performance in their last seven games as the opening day. They scored 51 points on the final day. In total, the club accumulated 132, including 59 finishes, and acquired fourth place in the overall standings. They missed out on a podium finish by just one point.

Neyo and Goblin picked up 18 and 17 eliminations, respectively, in the BGMI Diwali Battle Finale. Both the star players played confidently in many matches there. Overall, the squad played admirably by earning a spot in the top five.

After winning the award, Goblin said;

"This is love of the fans. Winning fan favorite awards is nothing new for us but our main aim was to win the trophy which we could not achieve. I know you guys are disappointed with our performance, but believe us that we will play better in the upcoming events."

At the same venue, the club also participated in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale and ranked fourth in that grand tournament. They showered their superb teamwork and skills to grab a respectable spot. The squad delivered a challenging performance in these two major competitions after a long time, as they had struggled in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2.

Team Soul will now compete in the upcoming BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Finale, which is scheduled for November 10, 14, and 18. The fan-favorite organization will aim to grab the trophy this time.