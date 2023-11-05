Blind Esports crowned champions of Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 

Blind Esports lifted the blazing trophy of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 after displaying a phenomenal performance throughout the LAN Finale. The superstar squad amassed a total of 170 points in 14 games, and was awarded the winning prize of ₹48 lakh. Revenant Esports too delivered an outstanding show to achieve the runner-up title and received ₹24 lakh.

OR Esports has showcased a mindblowing comeback on the Finale Day 2, jumping from 13th to 3rd position. The Jelly-led roster accumulated 150 points, 116 of which came in their last seven games. Team Soul, Gods Reign, and GodLike ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth finishes, respectively. Fierce from Revenat was the MVP of this Finale.

BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale overall standings and Day 2 overview

Match 8 - Erangel

GodLike kicked off the final day with a fantastic 28-point victory thanks to Zgod’s four eliminations. OR Esports had an outstanding game as well, securing 17 points. Gods Reign and Blind gained 14 impressive points each.

Match 9 - Miramar

Omega-led Team Soul earned their first Chicken Dinner in the second game of Day 3. The fan-favourite club scored 26 points, including 11 important finishes. OR Esports yet again delivered a strong outing, claiming 20 points. Entity, Numen, and Orangutan took 17, 16, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Blind Esports ensured their fourth Chicken Dinner with 24 points, strengthening their first rank in the overall standings. Team Soul achieved 16 points, while Entity and GodLike collected 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 11 - Vikendi

Gladiators Esports came out victorious in the Vikendi clash with 26 points. Blind Esports presented another stunning showcasing and scored 17 points. Marcos took 14 points, while Soul, Revenant, and OR clinched 11 points each.

Match 12 - Erangel

OR Esports finally achieved their first Chicken Dinner with 25 points. Revenant was quite impressive as well, collecting 20 important points. Marcos and Big Brother got 16 and 14 respectively.

Match 13 - Miramar

Gods Reign acquired a spectacular victory with 24 points in the penultimate game of the BGMI Championship. OR Esports too impressed with their fantastic performance and secured 18 points. Gladiators and Revenant garnered 15 points each.

Match 14 - Erangel

OR Esports conquered the 14th and last encounter of the BGMI Championship with 24 points. Revenant Esports grabbed 19 important points, while Gladiators and Entity collected 17 and 16 points, respectively.