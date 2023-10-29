India’s Gods Reign rank second in BGMI India vs Korea International 2023

Gods Reign had a strong outing in the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023, which was conducted from October 26-28 in Delhi. The Indian powerhouse delivered impressive performances from the start and remained consistent until the end. However, the club had to settle for a runners-up finish, as South Korean giant Dplus KIA absolutely dominated this BGMI tournament and took home the coveted trophy.

They displayed dominance throughout the match and cemented their status as one of the finest PUBG Mobile teams in the world. Their rising player, Nolbu, picked up the MVP trophy for his phenomenal performance, while Favian received the best IGL award.

Gods Reign impresses everyone with their outstanding performance in BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023

The Robin-led star roster had an outstanding opening day on October 26. They captured the first spot with 81 points in just five matches and were 18 ahead of the second-placed team after Day 1. The club had an outstanding Chicken Dinner in the Vikendi game on the first day. NinjaJod, their renowned player, was unstoppable during these proceedings.

On Day 2, Gods Reign faced some strong challenges and scored only 32 points in five matches. The team's performance drastically declined, relegating them to second place after 10 matches. On the other hand, DPlus KIA returned with a stellar display on Day 2 and stood first in the overall standings with 126 points.

On the third and final day, Gods Reign bounced back and fought well to remain runner-up until the end of the BGMI Invitational. They demolished their Miramar game in emphatic fashion, leaving their tournament tally at 171 points, including 73 kills and two Chicken Dinners. Dplus KIA was unstoppable on the last day, scoring 91 points in five games.

Apart from these two teams, Emtek Stormx from South Korea had an amazing run and finished second runner-up. Meanwhile, Blind and Revenant Esports from India were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Gladiators Esports, who recently clinched BGIS 2023, delivered a mediocre showing as the Destro-led roster came seventh. Some well-known squads, such as Duksan Esports from South Korea and Team XSpark from India, stumbled and failed to finish in the top 10 in the BGMI Invitational.