Gladiators Esports crowned champion of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023

Gladiators Esports clinched the blazing trophy of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 in style. The Destro-led lineup maintained their superiority in the country as they conquered the second major BGMI event in a row. They amassed 200 points without any Chicken Dinners. The squad played technically throughout the three-day finale and took home a hefty prize of ₹75 lakh.

Big Brother attracted everyone’s attention in the BGIS as the lineup earned runner-up position with 191 points. The club was rewarded with 37.5 lakh in prize money. Team XSpark jumped to the third spot with 173 points after conquering the last encounter of the competition.

Blind Esports and Gods Reign occupied fourth and fifth places with 114 points each. The top eight teams have qualified for the BGMI India vs South Korea tournament, starting on October 26.

BGIS 2023 Grand Finals overall standings and Day 3 performance

Overall standings of BGIS Finals (Image via Esports Amaze )

Match 19 - Erangel

Medal Esports clinched a nerve-wracking battle against Team XSpark in the last zone to claim the day opener with 26 points. However, XSpark contested extremely well and earned 29 important points thanks to Sarang’s seven kills. Revenant got 12 points while playing passively in the first game of Day 3.

Match 20 - Miramar

Big Brother solidified their position by conquering a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their player Sarvit eliminated four enemies alone in the match. Growing Strong, Glitch and Gladiators Esports plundered 20, 19, and 13 points to their respective names. Team XSpark was knocked out with seven points.

Match 21 - Sanhok

Blind Esports played strategically and avoided unnecessary battles to clinch an easy 23-point triumphant in the Sanhok encounter. TWM Gaming delivered a likable performance and added 16 impressive points to their pocket. Revenant, Big Brother, and Gladiators acquired 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 22 - Vikendi

Blind Esports maintained their gained pace and emerged victorious in the fourth match of the BGIS Finals Day 2 as well. TWM Gaming, too, did their job perfectly and bagged 16 points. Gladiators Esports and Midwave garnered 13 points, while Revenant and Big Brother got four points each.

Prize pool distribution of India Series 2023. (Image via Krafton)

Match 23 - Miramar

Gods Reign made a much-needed comeback and notched up the penultimate battle of the BGIS with 23 points. Glitch Reborn also impressed with their skills in the last zone and gained 22 points. Gladiators Esports and OR ensured 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Match 24 - Erangel

Team XSpark came out victorious in the 24th and last game of the BGIS with 21 points. Medal also ended with a fabulous performance, scoring 26 points. Gods Reign and Gladiators obtained 14 points each.