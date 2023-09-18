BGMI team Orangutan Gaming eliminated from BGIS 2023 following unfortunate demise of Ash’s sister 

Orangutan Gaming, a popular BGMI lineup, has been eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The squad played the third round in the absence of their IGL (In Game Leader), Ash. This was quite unexpected for them, as all the members are known for their amazing talent. But at the same time, competing in the crucial phase without their regular captain was also a challenge for the team.

On September 17, Ash shared the reason behind his absence in the third round. He couldn't play for his team because his younger sister sadly passed away a day before Orangutan’s matches. He said:

"Hello everyone, It pains me to address this publicly but I need to do it. We had our BGIS matches on Saturday-Sunday and on Friday, my younger sister passed away. I had to leave the bootcamp to go home to be with my family. Even if I chose not to go, I don't think I was mentally in the right place to play matches. The team gave it their best shot without me, but we couldn't qualify."

Orangutan’s BGMI coach promises to bounce back stronger - "It is a setback but it won’t break us, we will fight back"

Orangutan was eliminated from India Series 2023. (Image via Instagram)

After failing to reach the BGIS Quarterfinals, the team coach Vedang Chavan, popularly known as Vedzz, posted a strong message on his Instagram page. He mentioned:

"We are out of BGIS 2023. I don't know what GOD has planned for the team but I really hope that it would be worth it. The journey till now has been so tough and the team has seen a lot in the course of past 2 years together. When the team was at its peak of performance after BGMS S1 and BMSD the game got banned and now after BGMS S2 something like this happens which no one could ever predict."

Further, he stated:

"Keep supporting the entire team like you always have and we will be back with the performance which you like to see It is a setback but it won't break us we will fight back."

Ash always plays a significant part in his BGMI squad. His game sense and strategic moves helped the organization achieve great achievements in the past. Recently, he led Orangutan to earn the runner-up spot in the BGMS 2023, the biggest competition of the game to date. His unfortunate absence from the team during BGIS Round 3 led to a decline in the team's performance there.

Orangutan Gaming was one of the top contenders for the trophy in this mega BGMI event. The lineup had a commendable run during Round 2 and was looking in great shape there. The club will aim to bounce back in their future BGMI competition.

The Quarterfinals are all set to commence on Thursday, i.e., September 21 with 64 teams. Apart from Orangutan, many popular teams like GodLike Esports and Global Esports have failed to enter the upcoming stage.