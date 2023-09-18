BGIS 2023 Quarterfinals: Numer of teams, dates, format, Round 3 results, and more

The Quarterfinals or Round 4 of the BGIS 2023 will be held from September 21, where the best 64 teams from the Online Qualifiers Round 3 will collide each other. These participants will be placed into four groups with 16 rosters each. Round 3, which boasted 256 squads, ended on Sunday after a four-day heart-pounding battle.

The Quarterfinals is scheduled for September 21 to 24 this week. The top 16 teams out of 64 will seize a seat in the Semifinals, while the remaining lineups will be selected for the Losers Bracket, where the teams ranked 65th to 80th from Round 3 have already qualified.

The previous stage, i.e., Round 3, witnessed a tough competition among 256 teams as many seasoned squads like GodLike, Orangutan, and Global Esports were unable to reach this upcoming phase. It was quite an unpredictable result as these star-studded teams stumbled in this mega tournament.

What happened in BGIS 2023 Round 3?

India Series 2023 Quarterfinals format (Image via Krafton)

Krafton livestreamed the matches of only four groups in BGIS 2023 Round 3. The overall standings were revealed publicly, while the results of the remaining 12 groups were not disclosed.

BGIS 2023 Quarterfinals teams so far

Gods Reign 1M Official Great Esports Trouble Makerz Team Insane Brave Esports ORB Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul Revenant Esports Bloodrose BurnX Official Team XSpark Team Mayavi Numen Gaming LOC Esports

Gods Reign put up an outstanding performance in Group 2 of the BGIS 2023 Round 3. The Robin-led roster achieved first place with a total of 123 points in just six matches. They came out victorious in two games and picked up 63 finishes in this round.

1M Official, Great Esports, and Trouble Makerz are the three inexperienced teams that have advanced to the Quarterfinals. GodLike was in the same group and faced a hard challenge from these underdogs.

In Group 3, Team Insane did their job amazingly well and came in first place. Brave and ORB Esports were second and third, respectively, after showing their commendable performance. Hyderabad Hydras presented a stunning comeback in their last games and took a spot in the BGIS Quarterfinals.

Team Soul, a crowd-favorite organization, contested very well in Group 5, emerging as top performer without any Chicken Dinners. Revenant Esports, an experienced crew, were behind them after showcasing a magnificent run. Bloodrose and BurnX finished third and fourth in this group.

Team XSpark absolutely dominated in Group 9 of the BGIS Round 3. The renowned club notched up three Chicken Dinners in emphatic fashion. Team Mayavi secured the second seat, while Numen Gaming and LOC Esports acquired third and fourth positions, respectively.