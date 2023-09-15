BGIS 2023 Round 3 Group 3: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, and more

With 107 points, Team Insane clinched the top position in Group 3 of the BGIS 2023 Round 3. The Aadi-led roster displayed a phenomenal showcasing throughout their six matches and picked up 60 finishes. Brave Esports, an underdog team, occupied the second spot with 94 points. ORB Esports was the third-best performer in this group, scoring 77 points.

Hyderabad Hydras, who had a modest performance in the first three matches, made a remarkable comeback and ended up in fourth place with 67 points. The top four teams have now entered the Quarterfinals. Nffxffr, ASG, and Version 9 also played impressively but unfortunately missed a spot in the top four.

Match 4 - Erangel

Nfexffr Esports’ brilliant performance helped them clinch a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Tintin and Frost from their crew eliminated four and three engines, respectively. Hyderabad Hydras also bounced back in this game and scored 17 points, including seven finishes. ORB Esports, too, showed their nice exploits and gained 17 important points.

Brave Esports and Spyder acquired 14 and 13 points, respectively. S1mple from Brave earned six eliminations. Team Insane was knocked out earlier but managed to collect six points. Revenge bagged only four points.

Match 5 - Miramar

ORB Esports came out victorious in their penultimate match with 21 points. ELF Clan also showcased an impressive show and obtained 24 points, with 12 coming from kills. Team Insane and Nfexffr achieved 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Ultron’s survival gameplay helped Hyderabad Hydras secure 10 points in their fifth game of the BGIS Round 3. Three of their athletes were eliminated earlier in the game, but he played wisely to survive till the seventh zone.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Hyderabad Hydras delivered a much-needed performance and conquered a 25-point Chicken Dinner in their last game of the BGIS Round 3. Their star athlete Ultron played an important role yet again, adding four eliminations to his name. Brave Esports played aggressively to ensure 20 points. Their star player S1mple secured eight kills alone, showing a nerve-wracking performance.

Team Insane obtained 17 points and strengthened their lead. ORB Esports and Nfexffr managed 14 points each. Revenge had yet another disappointing game as they took only a single point.