Hyderabad Hydras releases its roster after BGMI ban

BGMI's ban in India brought tough decisions for organizations and players due to the uncertainty of the future of the title in esports. Krafton, the publisher of the title, however, said that the company has been working hard to communicate with government officials to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Hydras became the first organization to release their entire BGMI roster post-ban. This was unexpected news for fans as the game was removed from online stores very recently, and the squad was one of the best in the country.

The team took to Instagram to offer their farewell, which read:

"After 9 months of victories, losses and uncountable memories Today we bid farewell to our BGMI line up. Thanks a lot for being a part of HH family. We hope that our paths meet in the near future."

Hyderabad Hydras BGMI roster

AceBlack CarryOp Evil Surya MantyOp Maxy Striker

The team was formed in October 2021 through the acquisition of Team Tamilas' roster and attracted attention during the PMCO 2020 Spring. However, the squad was unable to win any titles with either of the teams.

That said, things changed soon, and their immaculate performances were on display at the Nodwin All Stars Invitational 2022, where they claimed the second spot and were awarded $15,683 in prize money.

They earned sixth place in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, the first official esports event, which was won by Skylightz Gaming.

The side, however, saw poor performances in several major tournaments in the last few months. They were 13th in the BMPS Season 1, the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India event. They were in sixth place in the League Stage but did not continue their form going into the Grand Finals.

Hyderabad Hydras presented horrible performances in the Master Series LAN event, in which they did not qualify for the two Weekly Finals, resulting in them coming 23rd in the League Stage.

Their last tournament with the roster was the BGMI Showdown, an official tournament conducted by Krafton, which was clinched by 7SEA Esports. Here, they gave another average performance, and the squad came 12th.

Due to the game being banned, some popular teams have started playing PUBG New State. This ban marked the second time that the community faced a major setback after the government banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020.

Nearly a year later, the community had reason to rejoice, with the launch of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile named the Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2021. It will be interesting to see if BGMI returns to the Apple and Google stores.

