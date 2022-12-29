Total Gaming receives copyright strikes on over 1300 YouTube videos 

Total Gaming has received copyright strikes on over 1300 videos on his primary YouTube channel. The popular content creator has since made all those videos private and revealed that the views on his channel might decrease by about two to three billion as a result.

Total Gaming, also popularly known as Ajjubhai, has more than 34 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. He mostly makes content about Free Fire and its MAX version, both battle royale mobile games from Garena. Free Fire has been banned in India, but its MAX version remains playable.

What Total Gaming had to say about the copyright strikes he got on over 1300 YouTube videos

Total Gaming posted about the copyright strikes on Twitter. His tweet read:

"Guys 1300+ purane videos pe copyright claim aa gaya hai isliye woh sabb private kr diye hai. 2-3 billion views shayad kam ho jayenge. Bas bata rha hu kyuki isse mujhe nahi farak padta aur aapko bhi na pade isliye."

The Gujarat-based player created his primary YouTube channel on October 9, 2018. The videos on the channel currently have over 6.15 billion views combined.

Over the years, many YouTubers have been struck with fake copyright strikes. Desi Gamers, another popular content creator, received one a few months ago.

Apart from Free Fire, Total Gaming also posts videos about several PC and console titles, including God of War Ragnarok, Minecraft, and Ranch Simulator. His unique voiceovers and gaming style have made him one of the most beloved content creators in India.

The biggest talking point about him is his face reveal. It has been more than three years since he became popular on YouTube, but he is yet to reveal his face to the world.

A couple of years ago, the YouTuber revealed that his gaming/content-creating career started in his office, where there was good internet connectivity. He used to watch a lot of PUBG Mobile streamers back then.

Free Fire was the first game the content creator played for the first time, as he could not download PUBG Mobile due to limited space on his phone. Upon doing so, he became attached to the game and later found success by posting videos about it on YouTube.

