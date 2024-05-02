Total War: PHARAOH to receive free major update: New factions, new Dynasty system, and more

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed that Total War: PHARAOH is receiving a free campaign map update, and it’s coming soon. While there is no confirmed date in the press release that was sent out, the developers did highlight a number of very interesting features coming with it. There will be a massive number of new and reprised battle units, an expanded campaign map, and a new gameplay system to add further depth to the world.

This free update even adds more factions to pick from, so players will have even more options to see who comes out on top during the later days of the Bronze Age. Let’s dive into what we know about the upcoming Total War: PHARAOH update.

Total War: PHARAOH adds a ton of features in free campaign update

The world of the Bronze Age is going to expand in a major way in this next update (Image via SEGA)

Perhaps the biggest change in Total War: PHARAOH is that the campaign map is going to be updated - which makes sense, as it’s the free campaign map update. There are two major regions being added in this expansion: the frequently-requested Mesopotamia and Aegea regions.

In addition, there are four new factions coming to the game, two of which are going to be familiar if you played A Total War Saga: Troy. The Mycenae and Troy factions are coming from that game, and 70 units have been reworked. Here are who are coming to the game:

Babylon

Assyria

Mycenae

Troy

The Babylonians and Assyrians will have over 80 new units as well, making the tactical possibilities and battlefields look very interesting going forward. Unfortunately, we have no idea who their leaders will be.

It likely will not be Babylonia's most famous ruler, Hammurabi (sixth king of the Old Babylonian Empire), as he reigned from 1810-1750 BC, and this is set around the 1200 BC range. Fans will just have to see what options they're given, once SEGA and Creative Assembly give more information.

In addition, there was a tactical update to the game, where the Dynasty system was added. This will add mortality and succession to the faction leaders’ quest - which is to leave behind a legacy that will be remembered forever.

The developers will offer further updates and explanations in a blog post going out later this morning (May 2). Unfortunately, there is no release date for this free Total War: PHARAOH free campaign update, but it is “coming soon.”