Total War: Pharaoh faction leaders, map, and more

Total War: Pharaoh is one of the best grand strategy games in the market today. Preceded by a campaign that was based in and around Troy, the current title will take players on a journey through Ancient Egypt. It offers eight different factions, each with its unique leaders, spanning across three different cultures. The map takes into account how the borders were during Ancient Egypt.

With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the different faction leaders and the map that Total War: Pharaoh has to offer.

Total War: Pharaoh faction leaders

As mentioned above, there are a total of eight faction leaders that you will come across in Total War: Pharaoh. Each faction leader has their own strengths and abilities, which have the potential to influence the way you approach the campaign.

The faction leaders are as follows:

Ramesses

This is the best faction leader choice for a beginner in Total War: Pharaoh. You will have a lot of resources at your disposal. Your unit roster will comprise troops that include infantry and archers. You will also have war chariots at your disposal.

Amenmesse

Amenmesse is a faction leader that is tailored for players who have experience with respect to grand strategy games. If you pick this character in Total War: Pharaoh, you will start off at a safe spot on the map and will have access to a lot of wealth. However, your area will see rebellions quite often, and your troops will cost a lot, too.

Tausret

This is yet another character that isn't meant for beginners. As Tsauret, you will need to follow a defensive playstyle. Although you will have good economic synergies, you won't have too much scope to make a mistake. One wrong move, and your entire empire can come crashing down. With enough time, you can create one of the strongest armies in the game.

Seti

This faction leader is aimed at players who are looking for a challenge in the game. You don't necessarily need to be an expert to play this leader, but having some amount of experience is necessary.

You will be able to expand fairly early in the game, thanks to the availability of cheaper units. However, these units are weak, and you will run low on them if you don't manage them effectively.

Irsu

This faction leader is meant for players who love playing aggressively. Although you will have access to a little bit of land, you will gain a lot from battle. What's more interesting is the fact that you will lose out on resources if you stop fighting. You'll be able to recruit soldiers quickly, and your units will be tough, thanks to their heavy armor.

Bay

While most of the Total War: Pharaoh faction leaders thrive on combat, Bay is someone who works well when it comes to diplomacy. Although the units under him don't do well when it comes to face-to-face combat, they work well when it comes to setting up and executing ambushes. Unlike the other faction leaders, he can take units from others.

Suppiluliuma

This faction leader is meant for players who have a considerable amount of experience in grand strategy games. While you will have access to strong chariots, your ranged units are weak. You will face a lot of battles, and your economy is fragile. You will have to be very calculative in your plans and how you look at executing them.

Kurunta

Kurunta is yet another faction leader that is meant for beginners. You have a lot of armored troops and mercenaries, but you won't have access to any ranged units, which can be considered a small drawback. You can also exploit the weakness of your enemies even when not engaged in battle.

Total War: Pharaoh map

The Total War: Pharaoh map covers the regions of Egypt, Canaan, and Anatolia. Just like the old days, each region has distinct flora and fauna. Where you start out will have a major impact on the type of resources you will have access to at the very beginning.

Overall, Total War: Pharaoh is a very interesting title and something that all grand strategy enthusiasts should experience.